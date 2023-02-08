Schools throughout the state, including East Burke School, were caught up in a hoax on Wednesday in which phone calls claimed there were active shooters inside the schools.
Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the calls came in between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, indicating there were 21 active shooter situations at Vermont schools. None of the threats were real.
Adam Colburn, a longtime police and EMS dispatcher in St. Johnsbury, took one of the calls at 9:46 a.m. The caller told him there was a shooter at East Burke School.
“He was soft-spoken, with an accent, and was talking very fast,” said Colburn. “All I could make out is that a subject had brought a gun into the school and shot people.”
The dispatcher said he tried to ask questions, but the caller disconnected. Colburn then communicated the information to Vermont State Police.
East Burke School’s Head of School Nathan Bradshaw said the first indication of a potential threat to schools was shared in an email from the Kingdom East School District. Later, state police called to say the school had been mentioned in a call, but it was likely a hoax. School officials were encouraged to check the building. No threat was found, and the school day proceeded unimpeded.
Other Northeast Kingdom schools identified in the hoax were Newport City Elementary School, North Country Union High School in Newport, North Country Union Junior High School in Derby and United Christian Academy in Newport.
According to state police, the calls originated from VOIP phone numbers or potentially spoofed 802 numbers and appear to be associated with ongoing nationwide hoax phone threats of school shootings, bomb threats, and other violent events that have proved to be unfounded.
Bomb threats to Walmart stores in New Hampshire and Vermont were reported on Wednesday. They too were found to be hoaxes.
In response to the calls alleging school shootings, Gov. Phil Scott said, “These calls were a hoax—an act of terrorism designed to create chaos and stoke fear that can be exploited. These events are unnerving for everyone – students, teachers, parents and Vermonters.”
The governor called for “unity,” saying it “is the most powerful way to ensure terrorists do not achieve their goals.”
He praised the response of law enforcement and emergency services.
“My office, the Agency of Education, Vermont State Police, Vermont Intelligence Center and local partners will continue to monitor this situation closely, and in the days ahead, after all the facts are gathered, we will debrief on this incident to strengthen our response,” said Governor Scott.
