Schools throughout the state, including East Burke School, were caught up in a hoax on Wednesday in which phone calls claimed there were active shooters inside the schools.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said the calls came in between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, indicating there were 21 active shooter situations at Vermont schools. None of the threats were real.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments