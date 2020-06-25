Local Schools Getting An Interim Superintendent

The SAU 35 Executive Board, representing Bethlehem Elementary, Lafayette Regional, Landaff Blue School, Lisbon School and Profile Junior and Senior High School, announced the hiring of Tari Thomas as the interim superintendent for the 2020-21 academic year.
Thomas most recently she served as a district superintendent in Orange, Mass. for the past seven years. In prior years, she was as assistant superintendent, principal, elementary school teacher and middle school math teacher. She’s been involved in education for 37 years.
Thomas will relocate to Franconia and begin working in early July. In her first month, she’ll be getting to know school boards, school administrators, school staff members and SAU employees. She will also familiarize herself with Governor Sununu’s COVID task force as well as the NH Department of Education and will help guide the schools’ reopening plans for this fall. Superintendent Thomas said she is excited to live and work in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
By this fall, the Executive Board will be directing a search for a full-time SAU 35 superintendent. Parents and school staff will help with the search. The goal of the search committee will be to hire a permanent superintendent for the 2021-22 school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.