BETHLEHEM — On Thursday at the public library, local school districts, bus companies, and community members had the chance to learn about and ride in a new electric school bus (ESB), which has been making the rounds for demonstrations at schools and communities in New Hampshire and Vermont.
The tour is co-hosted by Granite State Clean Cities and Vermont Clean Cities Coalition.
“Berlin, Gorham, and White Mountains Regional High School have all come to these demos and I would say are some of the most interested in the North Country,” said Melissa Elander, North Country circuit rider for Clean Energy NH, who connected the two coalitions with interested schools and bus companies.
Dan Walker, of Franconia, who runs Notchview Transport, which, at just over a year old, is the newest North Country school bus service that serves neighboring schools that include Landaff, took a ride Thursday morning in Bethlehem.
“I’m definitely interested,” he said.
Attendees learned about the battery range for the zero-emissions buses, the charging process, the fuel and maintenance cost savings, how ESBs and their battery handle the northern New England weather and terrain, and the financial incentives available through grant funding that can offset a good chunk of the cost.
BYD, a global ESB manufacturer, provided the vehicle for the New Hampshire-Vermont tour. Other manufacturers include IC Bus, Blue Bird, Thomas Built, and Lion Electric.
In northern New Hampshire, schools in Berlin and Gorham actually put the bus in use for a couple of days, said Jessica Wilcox, mobile sources section supervisor for the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and director of Granite State Clean Cities.
One trip took 14 miles, but on the return to White Mountains Community College the odometer only read 7 miles, said Elander.
The buses use regenerative braking, which captures energy from the vehicle’s motion for more efficiency, said Randy Premo, Northeast regional sales manager for BYD.
A battery fully charged has an average range of 155 miles, though it would be fewer miles on really cold days, he said.
The biggest safety feature is the battery chemistry through a lithium iron phosphate battery, which Wilcox said is safer than the standard lithium-ion battery.
Along with a safer battery, the bus has up to 60 percent lower maintenance and energy costs, UV disinfectant sanitation options, electronic stability control, anti-collision technology, anti-bullying safeguard children’s seats, and a system that carries an automatic alarm that does not turn off until the driver, at the end of a run, checks each seat to ensure that there are no hiding or sleeping children.
For schools interested in building up an ESB fleet, there are several funding opportunities, among them a new grant program rolling out from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program for schools nationwide, as well as money from the EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, which Vermont and New Hampshire receive to administer state-level funding and funding for charging infrastructure.
The Clean School Bus rebate program has offered priority schools, which are those in rural disadvantaged areas, up to $375,000 toward the cost of a bus, said Wilcox.
“What people were saying was that basically pays for the bus,” she said. “When you spec out a bus, that’s where the reality of that cost is. If a diesel-powered bus is about $100,000, then an electric school bus is three, potentially four, times more than that.”
School buses generally see about 10 to 12 years in use, be they diesel or electric.
But Premo said a school, factoring in fuel and maintenance cost savings, can anticipate a return on investment in seven to eight years and still have a good couple of years of service beyond that.
And during the life of the ESB, even when a school is still paying back the investment, there are all of those avoided carbon emissions, said Elander.
“You can’t put a price on that,” said Wilcox.
The EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act has money administered by NHDES through which funding can be applied to replace any Class V to VIII diesel vehicle with newer diesel or, preferably, alternative fuel, said Wilcox.
“School buses would be an eligible type of vehicle, and if a school applied for that funding, they could potentially get up to 45 percent toward the cost of the purchase of the bus and the charging infrastructure,” she said.
She said that money is also coming through the recent bipartisan infrastructure funding bill.
There is also money available to states through the Volkswagen trust settlement.
In New Hampshire, the communities of Rumney and Henniker have been selected for ESBs, said Wilcox.
Ordering buses can take up to a year.
For charging infrastructure, some schools will need to work with utility companies, she said.
Jon LaBier, who will be Wilcox’s successor at DES as director of Granite State Clean Cities, said the bus has drawn the interest of many young students, and for them, the shift from traditional fuels to clean energy is not such a leap.
“They had excellent questions because they hadn’t spent 50 years living a certain way,” he said.
Pointing out the difference in just a generation, Wilcox said her husband is a diesel mechanic and her nephew a Tesla technician.
The challenge in the next few years will be working with the utilities, which sometimes have trouble getting power to the right spot, to ensure that they can support the charging infrastructure, said LaBier.
“The good thing is as the infrastructure rolls out, it gets easier and easier,” he said.
And battery technology is getting to the point where BYD is working on a patent for a new “blade battery” that will double the charge capacity and output while maintaining the same weight, said Premo.
Wilcox noted that her colleague in Vermont, Peggy O’Neill-Vivanco, coordinator of the Vermont Clean Cities Coalition, said the North Country is the shared northern tier of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.
“Our North Country is really a proving ground for this technology,” said Wilcox. “We have so many schools thinking it’s great it can be done in California or wherever, but is it really possible here? We are seeing this as an opportunity for them to see that, yes, it is possible, and not only that, but with all of this funding coming you don’t want to keep waiting. Now is the time to really jump on it. For these demonstrations, it’s a two-way information street. Not only are the schools learning that this technology is viable in our communities, but also [BYD] is getting feedback here from northeastern New England about the climate and terrain challenges that they’re going to face, and how do we accommodate for that so they feel comfortable adopting these cleaner zero tailpipe emissions.”
In addition to Thursday’s visit in Bethlehem, the bus went to a demonstration in White River Junction on March 9, St. Johnsbury on March 13, Berlin on March 14, and will be at the River Bend Tech Center in Bradford, Vt., at 3 p.m on March 31 and at 9 a.m. on April 1.
“It also made private stops at some tech schools in Vermont,” said Wilcox.
