Local Senator’s Committee Considers Plan B For Housing Juvenile Offenders

An alternative housing plan for juvenile offenders was presented to Vermont’s Senate Institutions Committee on Tuesday because the initial plan to hold them in Newbury was denied by the town and is now a court battle.
Chaired by Sen. Joe Benning, of Lyndon, the committee discussed S. 245, which would convert space at the former Southeast State Correctional Facility into a 10-bed, secure home for what officials call “justice-involved youth.”
The state has been trying to find a housing solution for juveniles who need to be in a secure living situation since the Woodside Juvenile Rehabilitation Center in Colchester was closed in 2020.
An effort to convert a property in Newbury owned by New Hampshire-based Becket Family Services for use as a secure six-bed facility was initiated but met resistance by the town’s Development Review Board whose members determined in November that the proposal failed to meet requirements of the Newbury Zoning Regulations. Among several points, the board said the proposal does not equate to an acceptable residential care home.
“The proposed facility, with detention grade windows and doors, 24-hour infrared security surveillance, unclimbable fences, and full-time security personnel, is clearly not of a family-like or residential character,” the DRB noted.
Becket, as the Vermont Permanency Initiative, Inc., and the Department of Children and Families have appealed the DRB decision with the Environmental Court. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.
Sen. Benning said when he first learned of the proposal in Newbury about a year ago he was told the facility proposal would only go forward if the town was on board. The appeal means that’s not the case and project officials want the court to overturn the town’s rejection.
Because of the uncertainty of and resistance to the Newbury plan, Sen. Benning said it is prudent for his committee to consider other options.
Members of the committee, including Essex-Orleans Senator Russ Ingalls, heard from Sen. Cheryl Hooker on Tuesday afternoon about S.245, which is “plan B.” It proposes that the former Southeast State Correctional Facility in Windsor should serve as a temporary placement for justice-involved youth.
The former prison was closed in 2017 and the state and the town have been contemplating how best to use the 108-acre site.
Before hearing from Sen. Hooker, the Senate committee took testimony from Thomas Kennedy, director of Community Development, Mount Ascutney Regional Commission, who shared details of a report that advocates a public-private mixed-use transformation of the property. Kennedy said the town is not interested in seeing the former prison returned to a correctional facility.
Benning asked if Kennedy was aware of any opposition to using the property as a secure residential site for youthful offenders. Kennedy said he was not aware of any but also had not discussed a specific proposal with local officials.
Sen. Hooker advocated for her bill to “refit” the former prison for juvenile offender use, saying it was the quickest solution to an immediate problem.
“Kids are being held in untenable situations and staff is being subject to working conditions that are really not a good situation for the kids or the staff themselves,” she said. “We really need something, at least a temporary solution now. Here is a facility that the state owns and it would allow us to utilize that for this rather important situation.”
The second part of Sen. Hooker’s bill is to require the Secretary of Human Services to develop a plan for a permanent secure facility for justice-involved youth.
Sen. Dick McCormack said he’s not sure putting children in a facility that once housed adult criminals is the best fit.
“The facility is really a penitentiary,” he said. “It really is a jailhouse.” Referring to juvenile offenders, he said, “Even the bad ones get some kind of gentleness because they’re kids.”
Sen. Hooker said money that is already available, $3.1 million, could be used to alter some portion of the facility to make it more appropriate for a juvenile offender.
Sen. Dick Mazza questioned the logic of spending so much money on a temporary fix.
“That seems like a lot of money for something that’s going to be used for a year,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s a good investment for the state.”
Sen. Hooker said she didn’t know how much money it would take to prepare some portion of the Southeast State Correctional Facility for use as a secure location for youth, but she said the money is available and the need for a safe space is now.
“This is an extreme situation,” she said. “What alternatives do we have?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.