A senate bill offered by a local senator and discussed Tuesday in the transportation committee proposes to confront rampant catalytic converter thefts.

Together with senators Thomas Chittenden, of South Burlington, and Andrew Perchlik, of Marshfield, Essex County Sen. Russ Ingalls proposed S. 48, which aims to “protect individual and business consumers by further regulating the sale of catalytic converters to scrap metal processors.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments