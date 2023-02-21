A senate bill offered by a local senator and discussed Tuesday in the transportation committee proposes to confront rampant catalytic converter thefts.
Together with senators Thomas Chittenden, of South Burlington, and Andrew Perchlik, of Marshfield, Essex County Sen. Russ Ingalls proposed S. 48, which aims to “protect individual and business consumers by further regulating the sale of catalytic converters to scrap metal processors.”
The three men serve on the transportation committee together with Sen. Jane Kitchel, of Danville, and Sen. Dick Mazza, of Colchester. All five of them heard from David Hall, a legislative attorney about the proposed language in the bill on Tuesday.
Also in the committee room was Michele Boomhower, Director of Policy, Planning and Intermodal Development Division at the Agency of Transportation. She had given testimony about a bill discussed earlier in the committee room, but she stayed to hear about S. 48; she was a victim of a catalytic converter theft. Someone stole a catalytic converter from her vehicle that was parked in a Colchester park and ride. It took three weeks for her to get her car repaired and cost $2,500 to fix.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device. There’s value in the devices as they contain precious metals. A surge of thefts has struck throughout the state including local auto dealerships and a fleet of RCT buses. Armed with a Sawzall, thieves make a couple of cuts to remove the converters from the underside of the vehicles.
In November, law enforcement from multiple agencies worked together to identify a large converter theft ring that resulted in 200 converters stolen in the Vermont towns of Orleans, St. Johnsbury, Lyndonville, Ryegate, Wells River, Bradford, Norwich, Berlin, Barre, Shelburne, and South Burlington and in the New Hampshire towns of Lancaster, Lebanon, Keene, and Swanzey.
“Obviously, the purpose is to stop somebody from coming in with eight catalytic converters that they’ve stolen and just sell them in a bulk lot,” Hall said.
Said Ingalls, “Our intent is to try to stop as best we can the sale of stolen catalytic converters.”
The bill proposes to limit the number of catalytic converters that a scrap metal processor can buy to one per day.
There was concern about the language in the bill and how effective it could be in addressing the victimization of motor vehicle owners due to converter thefts.
“We’re not going to fix this problem, but we could deter it and make it less attractive for people that hack Michele Boomhower’s catalytic converter off in Colchester and then bring it to a scrapyard,” said Sen. Chittenden.
Sen. Ingalls said he wants legislation that addresses the situation that has made the thefts a lucrative crime in which the thieves aren’t identified and prosecuted.
The sponsoring senators nearly moved the bill to a committee vote, but they decided to hold off and get some additional information. Ingalls said he’d like to hear from law enforcement about how they treat the crime and determine if they have any suggestions for confronting it.
