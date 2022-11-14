Local Senior Charged In Fatal October Crash

An elderly Newport Center man has been charged with negligent operation in an Oct. 3 truck-motorcycle crash that killed the motorcyclist.
Members of the Vermont State Police completed their investigation into the crash, which took place on Rt. 100 at the intersection with Collins Mill Rd. in Newport Center.
Police say Jordan Carpenter, 20, of Newport was traveling north on Rt. 100 on his Yamaha YZF600 motorcycle. At approximately the same time, a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 operated by Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center was traveling south on Rt. 100, and slowed his vehicle in preparation to turn left onto Collins Mill Road.
Collins allegedly failed to recognize the hazard of an approaching motorcycle and subsequently began to turn. Carpenter, who was still traveling north, recognized the turning vehicle in his path and began braking. Carpenter could not avoid a collision, and his vehicle struck the passenger side of the 2016 Dodge Ram 2500. Carpenter was declared deceased at the scene.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were contributing factors in Collins’ involvement in this crash, police said.
In consultation with the Orleans County State’s Attorney, on Monday Howard Collins was issued a criminal citation through his attorney to appear in Orleans Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer the charge of negligent operation, with death resulting. His arraignment date is currently Dec. 27.
