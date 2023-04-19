Local Senior Launches Lunenburg Riverside Cemetery Capitol Campaign

LUNENBURG — Longtime Lunenburg resident, Patricia Briggs, has announced a fundraising campaign for work to be done in Riverside Cemetery on South Lunenburg Road. “The Riverside Cemetery needs substantial work to repair and clean up the existing network of dirt roads as winter wreaks havoc on these roads, often making them impassable in the spring,” Briggs stated.
Established before 1900, Riverside Cemetery is overseen by a board of trustees and receives enough monies from the town to cover the cost of mowing and lawn care.
In addition to road work, the cemetery also needs to begin a repair program for its historic gravestones, Briggs stated. “We have in the vicinity of 40 gravestones that are either broken, leaning, or the ground beneath them is eroded, making the stone sit far below ground level. At 89 years young, I’m still as committed as ever to strengthening our town in whatever means possible. I’ve been involved in a number of historic preservation projects in our town, including serving on the board of Riverside Cemetery in previous years.”
In addition, checks payable to Riverside Cemetery can be mailed to Patricia Briggs, 103 S. Lunenburg Road, Lunenburg, VT. 05906.
“In total, I hope to raise between $10,000-$15,000 to complete the necessary work and get the Riverside Cemetery repairs started this summer,” she said. “If we don’t all chip in to take care of Riverside Cemetery now, deterioration will only worsen, resulting in the disrespect of the many lives interred at Riverside and their remaining family members.”
For more information about the Riverside Cemetery campaign, email Briggs at gclef103@gmail.com
