Local Senior Launches Lunenburg Riverside Cemetery Capitol Campaign

Patricia Briggs

LUNENBURG — Longtime Lunenburg resident, Patricia Briggs, has announced a fundraising campaign for work to be done in Riverside Cemetery on South Lunenburg Road. “The Riverside Cemetery needs substantial work to repair and clean up the existing network of dirt roads as winter wreaks havoc on these roads, often making them impassable in the spring,” Briggs stated.

Established before 1900, Riverside Cemetery is overseen by a board of trustees and receives enough monies from the town to cover the cost of mowing and lawn care.

