Editor's Note: Photo was digitally altered. Ryan Collins stands with hand painted signs outside of the Pine Wood Motel in Bethlehem, N.H., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The signs replace a flag carrying the same message, which an unidentified person allegedly burned the night before. (File Photo by Paul Hayes)
A habitual offender with a string of felony convictions who drew complaints in Bethlehem in 2021 for having signs reading “F*** You,” F*** Biden,” and referring to the president as a sex offender has been indicted for possessing stolen property.
In the April round of indictments handed up by a grand jury at Belknap Superior Court, Ryan Collins, 38, is charged with a Class B felony count of receiving stolen property, after two prior theft convictions.
On Dec. 3 in Belmont, Collins, whose address is now listed as “transient,” is alleged to have had in his possession a debit card he knew was probably stolen, after having been twice previously convicted of felony theft at Coos Superior Court in 2012 and misdemeanor theft at Littleton District Court in 2010.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 8. A dispositional conference is scheduled for July 20.
Court records show that since Collins departed Bethlehem he has also been indicted on a Class A felony count of burglary, stemming from an alleged break-in to a burned-out apartment house in Laconia on May 9, 2022.
That case also remains pending, with a dispositional conference scheduled for June 8.
In 2019, following a 2017 felony drug arrest in Manchester that resulted in 149 days in county jail and a suspended prison sentence for falsifying physical evidence, Collins began serving prison sentence of six months to 2 years for violating the conditions of his probation and parole, according to court papers.
In July 2021 in Bethlehem, Collins, formerly of Lancaster, placed the signs that were the subject of complaints outside of his roadside apartment along Route 302 at the Pine Wood Motel, where he had been living.
Although prompted by residents, the Bethlehem Select Board was unable to legally remove the signs, which were taken down months later by the adjacent Presidential Mountain Resort, which bought the motel property for expansion and razed the apartment building.
