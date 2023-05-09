A habitual offender with a string of felony convictions who drew complaints in Bethlehem in 2021 for having signs reading “F*** You,” F*** Biden,” and referring to the president as a sex offender has been indicted for possessing stolen property.

In the April round of indictments handed up by a grand jury at Belknap Superior Court, Ryan Collins, 38, is charged with a Class B felony count of receiving stolen property, after two prior theft convictions.

