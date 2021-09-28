Bob Amos is no stranger to the national Bluegrass song charts. In a career spanning four decades, the St. Johnsbury-based musician and songwriter has written songs that have charted. But for the first time in his career, a song he wrote is #1.
“Blink Of An Eye,” was written by Amos about two years ago and has now been the #1 song on the National Bluegrass Survey Top 30 song chart for two months (published by Bluegrass Unlimited magazine). The song is performed by Danny Paisley, the International Bluegrass Music Association’s male vocalist of the year and an acquaintance of Amos’ who has recorded a song of his before.
Amos says “Blink Of An Eye” is a commentary on the unpredictability of life and while he penned it before the pandemic, it has felt appropriate for the times, which may account for its popularity.
“Years ago, when I was young / Never walked when I could run / I thought very little of the path I was on
“Don’t be fooled by Father Time / You may think it’s creeping by / Life is over in the blink of an eye,” rolls the song through the first verse and chorus.
“It’s really a carpe diem song,” said Amos. “Appreciate what you’ve got because you never know when it will all be gone.”
Amos, who calls himself an optimist, notes there is a bit of grim and solemn lean to the lyrics.
“A song of this kind of gravity doing this well, I think it speaks to where we are right now.”
It didn’t hurt that the song was performed by Danny Paisley, who has a signature voice that the song was well suited for, said Amos.
“Danny’s big news. He’s one of the top singers in bluegrass and he’s at the peak of his career,” said Amos. “It’s a good match of a song with an artist.” Amos said they are already talking about if Amos has another song Paisley might sing next. “I am honored that Danny Paisley decided to record it. He and his son Ryan sing it with incredible power and soulfulness, and their whole band sounds great.”
Amos said he was thrilled when he learned the song would be the first single of Paisley’s recent album and then it hit the charts and kept climbing.
“The fact that it hit #1 totally shocked me,” said Amos. “I’m delighted.”
“Even though the song is ‘Blink Of An Eye’ it wasn’t quite that fast,” said Amos of the writing process. “But I think I wrote it in one afternoon. When I start working on a song I can’t get it out of my head until it’s complete. I usually work on it pretty hard until it’s finished. That one was rapid. I think I knew exactly what I wanted to do.”
Amos moved to St. Johnsbury in 2005 and has been a prominent figure in the Vermont acoustic music scene since. Prior to that, he was a nationally-known bluegrass musician and songwriter. From 1988-2004, Amos fronted the award-winning bluegrass band Front Range, which toured throughout the USA and Europe, and recorded five albums. Front Range’s songs, mostly written by Amos, were mainstays on the National Bluegrass Survey chart for over ten years, some making it into the single digits but never to #1.
During the past 15 years, Bob has focused on writing, performing and recording on a more regional level in Vermont and has formed a band and performed with his daughter, vocalist Sarah Amos. A large portion of their material consists of songs and tunes penned by Bob, who noted that “Blink Of An Eye” will likely become a part of their performances, given its popularity.
For over ten years Bob Amos organized and hosted the Catamount Arts Bluegrass Night concert series, which will be resuming shortly. “We are in the planning stages of bringing Bluegrass Night back in a safe format,” said Bob. “Sarah and I will be hosting this series together, and we already have some great guest bands lined up.” Details about the series will be released soon.
Bob Amos plans to continue performing and writing songs for the foreseeable future. “As long as I can do it well, and am having fun, I’ll keep doing it. Right now I’m having an absolute blast performing with my daughter Sarah and our band.”
The Bob & Sarah Amos Band will be performing in St. Johnsbury at the annual First Night North on New Year’s Eve this year.
More information about Bob & Sarah Amos is available at www.BobAmos.com.
