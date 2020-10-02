Local, state and party officials reacted Friday to news that President Donald Trump, his wife and a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts are with the president, his family and the many people he may have come in contact with recently,” said Vt. Gov. Phil Scott during Friday’s coronavirus response press conference. “It’s a reminder that this virus knows no boundaries and we have to remain vigilant in order to remain safe.”

