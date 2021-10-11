Local State Rep. Leads Legislation To Merge College, University

As New Hampshire sees a continual demographic decline at its colleges and universities and increasing tuition rates and capital costs, a local state representative is leading a legislative effort to merge Granite State College and the University of New Hampshire at Manchester to make the two systems more sustainable.
On Monday, state Rep. Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, who is also a trustee of the University System of New Hampshire, spoke of his bill for the 2022 legislative session that he said came out of ongoing discussions and carries a number of benefits for the state.
“This proposal is the result of a unanimous recommendation of the university system trustees of New Hampshire,” said Ladd.
Merger proposals have occurred before, including last year’s unsuccessful effort to put into one system the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) and the University System of New Hampshire.
That effort was met with many questions.
The causation behind all of the merger talks stems from New Hampshire’s dwindling number of prospective students who are entering their higher education years, a trend that is not only occurring in the Granite State, but is typical across New England and the nation, said Ladd.
“With that, the costs of operating are still there and increasing because the cost of doing business in inflationary days is going up,” said Ladd. “You still have your capital costs, you still have your labor costs, and all the associated costs of doing business.”
The University System of New Hampshire (which has three tuition schools) currently includes UNH (with campuses in Durham, Manchester, and Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord), Plymouth State College, Keene State College, and Granite State College (GSC).
Each one is a separate body not responsible to each other but to its respective trustees, unlike the CCSNH of seven institutions, whose college presidents are directly responsible to the CCSNH chancellor.
GSC is an online college that offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
“We also have online courses being offered through UNH, especially after what we’ve gone through with COVID,” said Ladd. “And we’ve had some duplication of efforts and administrative costs. What the trustees are seeing is that the name of UNH throughout the nation is known. Granite State College is not known as well. We are looking at a way of merging the two into one underneath the UNH system for marketing purposes. We believe we will be able to market this better under the name UNH and therefore see more revenue coming in to support operating costs.”
And with Mark Rubenstein leaving as president of GSC to become the chancellor of the CCSNH, it seemed like an opportune time to put GSC as a college within UNH under the administration of president Jim Dean, said Ladd.
Although some at the state level felt that the merger of GSC and UNH Manchester didn’t need statutory authority, other lawmakers believed statutory language is needed to facilitate a merger, and that’s what Ladd said his bill — currently a legislative service request (LSR) that will have its language developed in the coming weeks and months — accomplishes.
In addition to the unanimous recommendation by the trustees of the University System of New Hampshire, the bill also has the direct recommendation of the New Hampshire General Court’s higher education committee, composed of state senators and state representatives, including Ladd.
Ladd spoke of what he said will be the benefits of merging GSC beneath UNH.
“It will have administrative savings, better marketing, revenues should increase, and you’ll have less duplication of online courses between UNH and Granite State,” he said. “It’s better coordinated through just a singular system.”
The demographic challenge in New Hampshire is a huge one, said Ladd.
About a decade ago, there were more than 200,000 K-12 youth statewide.
Today, that number has declined to 170,000.
“It’s projected that the decline is going to continue,” said Ladd.
All the while, neighboring institutions like the University of Maine, the University of Vermont, and the University of Massachusetts are all going after the same demographic of students, and some are able to undercut the New Hampshire university system with better tuition rates, he said.
Meanwhile, some university and college buildings in New Hampshire are not completely full while capital costs continue and enough money for research still needs to be expended to meet the needs of the business community and manufacturers, he said.
“Capital costs are growing, but with the shrinking demographics,” said Ladd. “We’re trying to deal with our tuition costs and keep them down because we have high tuition costs at UNH and Plymouth and Keene.”
UVM in Burlington is like a public-private school with some 70 t0 80 percent of students from out of state, he said.
“We don’t want to go that route,” said Ladd. “We want to attract our own students to our own colleges, and we’ve been pretty successful. We are now at about 60 percent out of state and we don’t want to go any higher.”
To keep tuition rates down, capital costs must be reduced.
“It’s all tied together,” he said.
If the merger bill is signed into law, Ladd said the parties involved can hit the ground running because they’ve already laid the groundwork.
“We’re moving in that direction, the marketing, the streamlining of courses, eliminating duplication,” he said. “That will start happening immediately. [Dean] is working in that direction now with staff at both places. What we’re doing right now with this LSR supports the activity we’re driving at, and we’ve already started to move forward with mapping some of the issues and putting in place staff and redesigning organizations and structure. That is ongoing and is something that hasn’t happened out of the blue. The trustees recognize this tsunami of declining demographics, operational costs going up, capital costs going up. Maintaining everything we’re doing on three tuition campuses is very difficult.”
The population at the Keene campus right now is half of what it was years back, said Ladd.
“There are a lot of challenges,” he said. “We are coming to the point where we need to address them now.”
