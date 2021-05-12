A local student’s “Doodle for Google” is in a national competition currently open to online voting.
Go to doodle4google.com and support the drawing by Peacham resident Willamina Kantrowitz, an 8th grader at Thaddeus Stevens School.
Willa’s drawing is one of 54 submissions from children in the states and U.S. territories. Her submission was named best in Vermont, qualifying her for the national round. All of the entries seek to express visually an answer to the prompt “I am strong because…” The young artists are tasked with incorporating their vision into the word “Google.”
Willa’s entry depicts her love of reading. It features a girl forming the second “g” in the word Google. The remaining letters of the word are presented as locations people can travel to in their minds while reading the stories written in books.
In a written answer to the prompt “I am strong because…,” Willa notes, “Books Can Take You Anywhere. In a time when we are confined to our houses, books are a gateway to other places. Books and reading make me strong because they give me an escape to cities, other planets, underwater, nature and fantasy worlds. My strength comes from being completely immersed in a story.”
Willa’s entry was judged on three criteria: artistic merit, creativity and theme communication.
Competing in the 8th and 9th grades category against Willa are 10 other students. They’re from Hawaii, Iowa, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Virginia.
The daughter of Cornelia Hasenfuss, a Peacham School Board member, and Joshua Kantrowitz, a pediatrician, Willa said she hopes people vote for her entry, but there are other good submissions and voters should choose the one they like best.
“I’m a shy person and I feel uncomfortable asking people to vote for me,” she said. “If they think my drawing is good they should vote for it, but if they think someone else’s is better they should choose that one.”
This is not the first time Willa has taken part in the Google Doodle contest. She first became aware of it as a fourth-grader at Peacham School. She submitted an entry that year and every year since except for last year as a 7th grader. This year is her first statewide victory.
Willa became aware of the win on Saturday through a surprise visit to her home from a Google representative. Her parents knew about the visit but kept it a secret, even taking Willa out for a walk so the Google person could arrive and set up a celebratory balloon display.
“It was pretty surprising. I didn’t really expect to win,” she said.
The contest gave Willa a chance to focus on two of her favorite things: reading and drawing.
“Reading has always been a big part of my life,” she said. Her Google Doodle shows open books flowing through her Google artwork.
“I think Willa gets her appreciation for reading from us, her family,” said Hasenfuss. “We have a house full of books, have read to (their children) since birth, and limit their screen time.”
As for the artistic side, Hasenfuss suspects she and Willa’s dad may have some influence there as well. Hasenfuss is a photographer who has taught photography and Joshua does woodworking.
“But through her art teachers at school, most recently with Leah Benedict, Willa’s passion and skill has really ballooned,” said Hasenfuss.
Willa said she looks forward to taking more art classes in high school. She’ll be attending St. Johnsbury Academy as a freshman next year.
Should her Google Doodle get the most votes in the 8th- and 9th-grade category, she’ll be one of only five students left in the contest. Voting is open now through 11:59 p.m. Friday. Finalists each win a $5,000 college scholarship. One of the five will then be selected as the overall national winner. That student gets a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 technology package.
Her school’s social media space is promoting the contest and urging people to vote for Willa.
In addition to the money as a prize, the top “Doodle” will be featured on the Google homepage for a day.
