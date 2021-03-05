Vermont officials announced that North County Supervisory Union was picked as one of the first school districts across the state to host a vaccination clinic for school staff next week.
During Friday’s media briefing Friday morning Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith said the parallel system being run through the Health Department in coordination with local school districts will kick off Monday. Besides North Country, clinics will be held in the Harwood Union, Springfield, Barre, Rutland City, Mill River and all Bennington County schools, announced Smith.
“We are starting small to ensure we have the right capacity and participants to maximize efficiency,” said Smith, who noted that there are plans in the works for at least 28 additional clinics in the coming weeks. “The program will start slowly and ramp up quickly in the next couple of weeks.”
EMS, Health Department Staff, Vermont National Guard, health care partners, and school nurses will all assist with the effort.
NCSU Superintendent John Castle said the clinic will be held Wednesday at North Country Union High School and details have been unfolding quickly in the last couple of days.
Castle said NCSU was contacted by the Health Department on Wednesday and asked if it was possible to hold a clinic next Wednesday, March 10.
“Our response was, ‘Sure,’” said Castle, who noted the timing was serendipitous because the NCUHS operates with most of its students learning remotely on Wednesdays, so utilizing the school facility for the clinic would not disrupt student activities.
Castle said his school administration team is now working with the Health Department to host an estimated 300 school staff from across the region for the clinics, with consideration being given to open it up to school staff from as far as Canaan and perhaps Orleans Central schools.
Castle noted they are still working out some of the logistical challenges with trying to allow school staff who may need to travel to NCUHS for the clinic to get time during a school day. The clinic is likely to be held beyond the end of the school day to allow some staff to get an appointment in the later afternoon.
Castle stressed that this was just the first of what would likely be many more clinics in the region, which would be needed because the 300 doses aren’t enough to handle all the staff within NCSU, which has just over 720 employees.
“I really appreciate that the Department of Health was reaching out to us to solicit input from the field,” said Castle of a conversation he had with 2 other NEK superintendents and Health Department staff about what would work at the local level for getting the vaccinations done.
Castle said his understanding is there will likely be small clinics at some of the more remote schools as the process unfolds. This works well for other considerations as well, said Castle, because he and his staff are still trying to figure if and how to manage the allocation of the 300 doses in this first clinic, since there are so many more employees that are likely interested in receiving the vaccination.
“We are eager to move this forward but don’t want to create a sense that everyone needs to rush to Newport next Wednesday because there will be other opportunities in the near future,” said Castle.
“The vaccine is something we welcome. It will reduce a level of anxiety for our staff,” said Castle. “This is a welcome move and I think it will help our teachers feel supported and safer, and I think it also is movement toward a more hopeful future.”
While NCUHS has been operating in a hybrid mode, Castle said the majority of the elementary schools in his region have been 100% in-person throughout the year, as such the vaccinations will not have a significant impact on NCSU’s operations going forward.
Because of the in-person education, his schools have been able to accomplish he feels, aside from the health safety measures, the NCSU schools have been able to serve their students in many ways similar to a normal year. However, he does have concerns about the overall impact on student’s social and emotional well-being from the stress of the pandemic and its impact on families, jobs and the community, as well as issues with some student performance and attendance.
