Local Superintendent Frustrated By Delay In Educational Weighting Action

Recent action by the Vermont Legislature on proposals to adjust how the state uses “weighting” to determine tax rates in the education funding formula falls short of the urgency and need for some Northeast Kingdom students says a local school official.
Kingdom East Superintendent Jen Botzojorns has been a vocal advocate for the state’s adoption of recommendations from a study commissioned several years ago by the legislature to evaluate if the state is providing equitable education opportunities to all Vermont students. The study, conducted by UVM in 2019, concluded the current formulas do not adequately address certain factors that make education delivery more expensive, such as factors like poverty, special needs, rurality and other measures.
Parallel bills moving through the Vermont House and Senate sought to implement new weights that were recommended in the study, but recent action in the Senate Education Committee now calls for the creation of an implementation task force that will review how best to enact new weights and create equitable opportunities for all students. The task force would be ordered to produce recommendations for the best way to implement new weights and potential funding mechanisms by next January.
“The irony is that the study took a long time, with a lot of research, and now there needs to be more data,” said Botzojorns of the shift to an implementation task force.
“I believe all of our children deserve similar opportunities so the doors on their future remain open,” said Botzojorns. “I believe all of our children have incredible gifts, without access to some of the resources of other regions, the doors close.”
Botzojorns has called for the immediate implementation of the suggested weights from prior study reports and discussed the negative impacts the current system has on rural and poor districts across the state.
The Senate Education Committee through a series of hearings in recent weeks took input from stakeholders across the education spectrum.
The committee members and witnesses all supported the weighting study conclusions that the current system was unfair and change was needed but many wanted to make sure implementation was done deliberately and with a full understanding of the implications any changes would have.
By implementing new weights on how the state counts equalized pupils, some towns would see their tax rates decrease relative to per-pupil spending and others would see tax rates increase.
In testimony provided to the committee on March 10 Jeff Fannon, Executive Director of the Vt NEA, suggested the proposed task force also consider how potential negative impacts on communities that would see tax increases be moderated to soften the potential blow changes might have.
VPA Executive Director Jay Nichols supported the task force approach and commented that implementing the recommended weights right away would be very difficult.
Jeff Francis, Executive Director of the VT Superintendents Association, said framed the question in that changes were necessary in order to deliver equitable education. Francis said the task force approach is reasonable - provided there will actually be change in the end.
“Careful consideration for the process of implementation cannot be overstated,” said Francis.
Francis did note that with the Senate Education proposal for the task force to deliver recommendations by next January and then the possibility of subsequent legislative action, changes might not be felt at the local level in terms of school budgets until after FY23.
Sue Ceglowski, Executive Director of the Vermont School Boards Association, said her members called for changes to be made to the weights and funding formula based on the UVM system last year and while supportive of the task force urged changes to be made with minimal delay.
In subsequent hearings, the six members of the Education Committee discussed how to include in the bill language that reinforces their position that the current weights need to change and that the legislature should take action and that the future efforts were one of implementation. The Education Committee also discussed the ongoing need to present the implementation plan to the public and solicit input on it at the local level.
The amended bill was recommended unanimously by the Education Committee and has since been reviewed and recommended unanimously by the appropriations committee with several amendments to the language. The bill is scheduled for its second reading later this week.
The House of Representatives has a bill in its Education Committee that also addresses how to implement the recommended weights.
