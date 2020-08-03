Residents of the Northeast Kingdom are invited to a series of virtual COVID-19 Recovery Forums in each county in the region to share challenges, ideas, and strategies for community response, economic recovery, and long-term resilience and renewal.

These forums are part of a series hosted by the Local Support and Community Action Team of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Task Force. Forums will be held in each county across the state over the next several months. The Action Team was convened in mid-April as part of the Economic Mitigation and Recovery Task Force and charged by Gov. Phil Scott with identifying and replicating regional and community recovery initiatives and uncovering gaps in recovery efforts to ensure equitable distribution of resources, especially in rural areas and underserved populations.

