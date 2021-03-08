ST. JOHNSBURY — A local group of “self-advocates” looked beyond themselves to support the victim of a recent burglary.
Members of the Self Advocates Vermont Choices group presented a check for $3,200 to Kenny Timson, administrator of the St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge on Wednesday. Two people broke into the lodge on Jan. 11 and stole a safe containing a large amount of cash.
The group met outside the lodge on Portland Street for the check passing near a lodge sign featuring a large moose head. Gathered were Erik Johnson, president of the Self Advocates Vermont Choices group; Mark Preman, group member and helper; Rosie Dumas, group treasurer; Timson; Bonnie Cleverly, group supporter; and Randy Beer, home and community based director for NEKHS. Human Services provides support to members of the local Self Advocates group.
Cleverly said the group wanted to support the lodge because the lodge supports them.
“Twice a year we have dances and we’re always having them here, and they’ve never charged us for letting us use their space for years,” said Cleverly. “They give to us so we should give back to them.”
The last time the group used the lodge space was Valentine’s Day last year, before the pandemic struck.
The $3,200 won’t be the last money Self-Advocates donates to the lodge. Cleverly said a flower sale in the spring by the St. Johnsbury and Newport groups will raise money to give to the St. Johnsbury Moose Lodge.
The Self Advocates Vermont Choices group exists to educate and bring awareness for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Activities for the group have been on hold due to the coronavirus, and those limitations left the group with money on hand, which members decided to give to the Moose.
The local Moose Club is part of the Moose International, a fraternal organization. Along with other units of Moose International, the Loyal Order of Moose supports the operation of Mooseheart Child City & School, a 1,000-acre community for children and teens in need, located 40 miles west of Chicago; and Moosehaven, a 70-acre retirement community for its members near Jacksonville, Fla. Additionally, members of the Moose conduct approximately $70 million worth of community service annually.
Timson said the local club likes to support the community by providing its banquet hall space at no charge.
“We’re the biggest space in town to do anything so we always try to be very charitable throughout the community and donate the hall as much as possible,” he said.
The American Red Cross uses the space for blood drives. Timson said the Red Cross has also donated money to the club following the burglary.
Timson is the person who discovered the crime the morning of Jan. 11.
“I came in to check on the building, and when I walked in I went back to the back offices and saw both the doors were kicked in and the back doors were wide open,” he said. “I started searching the rest of the building and found the window broken in the bar; that’s where they came in through.”
Surveillance camera footage shows a pickup with two people loading a safe into it. Timson said the footage also shows the hand truck the thieves used to wheel the safe out of his office and to their truck. He figures the safe, about 30-inches wide and nearly four-feet tall, weighed between 500 and 600 pounds. The hand truck was also stolen.
Timson said it appeared the truck used in the crime is a dark-colored Nissan Frontier.
Trooper Evan Johnson is investigating the crime, and Timson said even though there haven’t been any arrests yet, he believes the trooper is working hard on the case.
“The trooper has been working really hard trying to get information,” said Timson. “I mean he’s been really good through the whole thing keeping me informed.”
Timson said he’s not supposed to share how much money was taken in the burglary but said it was a lot of cash. “It had all our bingo jackpots and pull-tab jackpots and all our start-up monies,” he said.
The loss to the club would have been a hit any time, but during a pandemic, it’s especially bad, Timson said.
“It’s tough enough as is just keeping the place going this year being shut down pretty much all year,” he said. “We were running on a band-aid budget anyways.”
The club has an insurance claim on the loss, but nothing has been received yet. Being strapped for money is causing the club to delay its re-opening.
“Even if we wanted to be (re-opened) we don’t have the funds to open back up and get everything going again until the insurance comes back through,” said Timson. “I’m hoping they come through pretty quickly so that we can at least start opening back up cause now they say any fraternal organizations that have restaurant licenses can open back up and we have a restaurant license.”
Support for the club has been coming from other sources, including private donations.
Police are still taking information to help solve the crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks, call the tip hotline at 844-848-8477, or submit a tip online: https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/create-report/anonymous/state.vt.us.
