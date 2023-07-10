Heavy rains are impacting many parts of the state with flooded roadways and homes, and dealing with the emergency meant deploying Lyndonville Fire Department’s Swiftwater Rescue Team.
It’s not a local response for the team, said Assistant Chief Pat McLaughlin; they’re needed in Ludlow, where significant flooding has necessitated multiple rescues.
Responders there have “rescued people in cars, homes, clinging on trees,” he said. “It’s pretty gnarly down in the Ludlow area.”
McLaughlin, also a Swiftwater Rescue member at the Lyndonville station, said he and other members are on stand-by in Lyndonville. About ten members of the department are trained in swiftwater rescue. As of the afternoon, the Lyndonville-based team had not been needed locally.
Gov. Phil Scott declared a state of emergency in response to the prolonged heavy rainfall.
Some flooding was reported in Barton and roads there, and some basements were impacted. By late afternoon on Monday, Route 58 from Orleans Village toward Brownington was down to one lane due to flooding. Route 5 from Rt. 58 toward Irasburg was down to one lane. Rt. 5 from the Industrial Park to Rt. 58 reopened late in the day after being closed to flooding for much of Monday.
Hardwick is experiencing flooding on roadways as well, said Police Chief Michael Henry. Hazen Union School is being made ready to serve as a shelter if necessary.
Long-time emergency dispatcher Adam Colburn said he headed into his shift at the St. Johnsbury Dispatch Center on Monday morning at seven expecting to have a busy day sending emergency crews to flooding issues, but “surprisingly” that didn’t happen in the center’s coverage area, which includes several towns near St. Johnsbury.
For Lyndonville’s Swiftwater crew, members were assembled Sunday evening. They were instructed to stage at the Groton Fire Department in anticipation of being deployed to a flooding emergency. They were called from there to assist in Ludlow.
McLaughlin said he was a little surprised that the Lyndonville team members haven’t been needed locally, but it’s not done raining.
The Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont Emergency Management reported that many areas of the state are under a Flood Warning and residents are encouraged to exercise caution in impacted areas.
Governor Scott delivered a message on Monday about the emergency.
“I want to thank all those working incredibly hard under these challenging conditions, including first responders, search and rescue teams, municipal officials, VTrans crews, the SEOC and emergency management team, and so many more,” he said. “We will continue to work closely with local and federal partners as the situation continues to unfold. I urge Vermonters to monitor communications from officials and heed any advice given.”
The emergency management office advises that any individual who is displaced, needs shelter, or other assistance should call 2-1-1.
Rescue teams from outside the state have come to Vermont to help. First to arrive was a team from North Carolina. More crews from Michigan, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut were expected.
