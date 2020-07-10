Local Team Scripts Drive-in Comeback

Moonrise Cinemas is an oasis.
The newly launched drive-in theater offers Northeast Kingdom residents a break from COVID-19 concerns, political turmoil, and the everyday stresses of life in 2020.
“What we’re trying to create here is a new normal,” said co-founder Saturn Roblee of Glover. “When people pull through the gates, we want them to let go of what’s happening outside the drive in.”
Moonrise Cinemas is a pop-up business that will be hosted by the Orleans County Fairgrounds from July 8 to Aug. 2 and the Caledonia County Fairgrounds from Aug. 5 to 30.
For movie listings and more information visit MoonriseCinemas.com.
It is Roblee’s brainchild. She grew up going to The Delevan Twin Drive-In Theatre in upstate New York.
For years, she and her partner Cavan Meese talked about opening a drive-in of their own. Then the pandemic struck. That created a need for socially distant, family friendly entertainment that could unite community.
Weeks after having a son, Roblee and Meese decided to make their drive-in dream a reality.
The enlisted longtime friends Emily and Tito Ladd, who moved to the area (after a quarantine with their three-year-old child) to lend a hand.
All four have entertainment and production backgrounds, and their seasonal gigs had fallen through. They worked for a month and a half to prepare for their opening.
When Moonrise Cinemas launched on Wednesday, with a double feature of The Addams Family and Knives Out, Roblee felt a wave of nostalgia.
“Seeing cars pull in on the first night, people setting up lawn chairs and ordering popcorn, it was a happy sight,” she said.
It was the product of a lot of work.
In six weeks, they developed a plan, secured locations, obtained permits and licenses, purchased equipment, lined up sponsors (including the St. J Automotive Company), scheduled films, created safety protocols, and sorted out the logistics (including ticket and concession sales).
“There are hundreds of individual elements,” Meese said, adding, “It was a lot of perseverance and a little bit of luck.”
Movies will be projected onto a 52-foot inflatable screen. They purchased one, but a production delay left them scrambling. They rented one (also 52 feet) to cover the first week until the other one arrives.
Meese said a large screen was key to the experience.
“We decided it had to be big in scale,” he said. “We don’t want it to feel like a backyard movie theater. We wanted a full drive in experience.”
Meese said the local fairgrounds were natural partners.
They were large properties with ample power, water, parking and infrastructure designed to host ticketed events.
What’s more, the fairgrounds had canceled their summer schedules and were in need of events. So they eagerly welcomed the drive-in movie concept.
“The fairgrounds around here are such awesome organizations of volunteers, everyone works hard to maintain the facilities so that once or twice a year everyone can come and enjoy them,” Meese said, noting the Orleans County Fairgrounds normally hosts a Fourth of July celebration and the Orleans Country Fair in August. “When we came to them saying we have something we think we cold do, they were immediately so excited about it. It was the same with the Caledonia Country Fairgrounds. Everyone involved in the fairgrounds is passionate about it and supportive. They were happy to use the space for something.”
Moonrise Cinemas runs from Wednesday though Sundays. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and there are double features on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
General admission tickets are $25 per vehicle for up to five people and an additional $10 for each passenger beyond five. Senior tickets (60 and over) are $15. Tickets can be purchased online (moonrisecinemas.com).
Maximum capacity at the Orleans County Fairgrounds is 150 cars.
Vehicles park in 200-square foot spaces where people can sit in, on, or around their vehicle. Audio is broadcat over an FM radio frequency. Transactions are touchless and social distance is maintained throughout the experience.
The kitchen offers theater favorites like popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, ice cream sandwiches and candy. Food can be ordered through the web site. Items can be delivered directly to vehicles, or picked up outside the kitchen.
There will also be a full service bar starting on July 15 that will offer beer, wine and mixed drinks. It will be created with assistance from those who have operated beer gardens at the fairgrounds before.
“We wanted to make it a place where everyone in the community could have something to do and experience a wonderful night,” Roblee said.
On its opening night, the moon literally rose from behind the screen.
Roblee, Meese and the Ladd’s hope its a good omen.
“It’s so exciting,” Meese said. He teared up the first time he saw people enjoying the theater. During a tumultuous time, he was glad to see people simply enjoying themselves, watching a movie under the stars. “We can’t control everything, but we can try and control this place for people to be here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.