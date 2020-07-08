A teen girl from Newbury is in critical condition following a car crash on Wednesday, according to Vermont State Police.
Sierra Longmoore, 17, was taken by helicopter to Darthmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after she crashed on Snake Road while driving a 2006 BMW X5 about 7:50 a.m.
Trooper Jason Haley noted that Longmoore had serious injuries when she was extricated from the vehicle by emergency services personnel. She was wearing a seat belt.
Snake Road was temporally shut down for the crash investigation. Trooper Haley said, “speed is to be believed a major factor.”
