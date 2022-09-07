Local Tourism Group To Promote Littleton, Organization For Visitors
Buy Now

Discover Littleton, a destination marketing organization run by local residents and business owners, is working to promote Littleton to visitors and bring more organization to the tourism that is on the rise in the community. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — After stepping up last summer to fill a void, Discover Littleton, a destination marketing group run by local residents and business owners, is developing a plan to promote all of Littleton and create a more organized and welcoming experience for the growing number of visitors to the town.

One of its latest accomplishments is a printed brochure with a walking tour map.

