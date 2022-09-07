Local Tourism Group To Promote Littleton, Organization For Visitors

LITTLETON — After stepping up last summer to fill a void, Discover Littleton, a destination marketing group run by local residents and business owners, is developing a plan to promote all of Littleton and create a more organized and welcoming experience for the growing number of visitors to the town.
One of its latest accomplishments is a printed brochure with a walking tour map.
“With Discover Littleton, we want to promote all of the neighborhoods,” said Veronica Francis, owner of Notch Net, GoLittleton, and the Pollyanna Glad Shop, and a founder of Discover Littleton. “We promote the whole area and have a full map of the town. There wasn’t a printed brochure about just Littleton anywhere. We’re in some regional ones, but there was no brochure in any rest area anywhere of just Littleton. That’s why we filled that need.”
The mission of Discover Littleton is to bring local, regional, national, and international business and visitors to Littleton for the economic benefit of the community, region, and tourism partners.
The group also seeks to address residents’ concerns related to tourism and encourage greater resident participation.
A big goal beginning this year for Discover Littleton, which will soon be a designated nonprofit organization, is to hone the destination marketing systems for Littleton so that when buses and tour groups arrive it’s a little more organized and the parking on Main Street, tight in many places, can be eased, said Francis.
Walking tours will also show visitors where public restrooms are and where there is available parking.
“We’re trying to help organize the tourist industry,” she said. “Before, there was no one alerting us when buses were coming.”
Going forward, Discover Littleton will be working with the White Mountains Attractions Association and The Rocks Estate to determine when buses will be arriving in Littleton so drivers know where they can drop off passengers and park, said Francis.
“We understand about traffic and how it can get too busy, and as we become a destination, Littleton needs to be organized as a destination,” she said.
That entails providing itineraries, tour information, and travel planning for visitors.
“That’s a need and it lets us welcome them and help them get the best experience,” said Francis.
In recent weeks, Discover Littleton installed two outside display signs along Main Street and printed 15,000 brochures, which were approved by the state through the New Hampshire Division of Tourism and Travel.
In Littleton, 30 participating businesses have joined as sponsors and advertised and have brochures/walking tour maps available on their premises.
“We also joined with the Best Read Guide distribution through the state of New Hampshire,” said Francis. “They are distributing 10,000 of them out and around from Concord throughout the rest areas.”
Discover Littleton was also accepted into the Big E, the six-state New England fair, and sent a box of brochures for display in the New Hampshire booth.
To date, thousands of brochures have already been distributed.
In the brochure, seven neighborhoods are promoted — Meadow Street, Northwest, River District, Main Street, Cottage Street, Union Street and Apthorp, and the Moore.
“We’re promoting the whole town, not just Main Street,” said Francis. “There is a Main Street organization and there is the river district, but we want to promote the Meadow and Apthorp and Remich.”
In April, the group applied for its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and hopes that Discover Littleton will officially be a nonprofit by the end of September.
That status will allow the organization to pursue grants and accept donations for destination-related projects.
After beginning informally in the summer of 2021 — with Francis, Allen Haggett, owner of ASH Supply, and Dan Demoras of White Mountains Canning Co. doing the early planning — Francis said the group applied for the nonprofit status, created a board of directors, and became a formal organization.
Directors also include Haggett, the Apthorp/Union Street committee member; Demoras, the Main Street member; and Kim Woodson, a resident, parent and retail member.
They’ve provided visitors with a historic walking tour of downtown and informed them of which restaurants are open on the day that they’re in town.
During peak times, Littleton can see 20,000 people a day pass through.
“Instead of making it haphazard, we want to provide a good experience for people, even if they’re visiting for just a few hours, because we are getting more and more people who are driving up just from Lincoln and Conway,” said Francis. “The day-trippers have increased.”
The hole that Discover Littleton filled came after the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce closed its information booth and its welcome center, which had public restrooms.
“There was a void on welcoming our tourists and organizing the tourism,” said Francis. “The chamber is doing great with bigger businesses and business development, but the tourism industry needs people who work in it and can be on the front lines. We are filling that void by welcoming our visitors and making a good visitor experience as well as making it more convenient and not such a hassle for locals … Littleton is a destination whether we like it or not, but I think we can work more closely to keep that tourist industry so it doesn’t impact the locals as much.”
To that end, Discover Littleton seeks to be a partner on the infrastructure side to create a dedicated spot for bus parking, install signage for easier navigation, and locate public restrooms right in downtown (possible locations being eyed are the Littleton Community House or nearby, the new parking area behind Little Town Brews, or the Littleton Opera House).
Francis, a Littleton native who has worked in tourism for most of her life, said visitation is a big part of Littleton’s economy, and without it, Littleton would look like those towns with closed-up Main Streets.
“We can’t just live off the locals,” she said. “We wouldn’t have any of these stores. But we can make tourism more organized.”
Beyond 2022, Discover Littleton’s longer-term goals include working with the town on the parking issue and creating some type of welcome center, such as that being planned on the other side of the river as part of the Riverfront Commons development.
Discover Littleton, which generated more than $10,000 in income in the first year by selling souvenirs, is also working with a holiday lighting company for Light Up Littleton, the Christmas holiday decorating in downtown that is in its third year and has financial backers.
“We have donations coming in to help with the lighting,” said Francis. “Our goal is to not go to the taxpayers for downtown beautification.”
In addition to developing itineraries and tour group plans and marketing the community, Discover Littleton helps promote the First Fridays, Pollyanna Glad Day, pumpkin festival, and holiday parade events.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.