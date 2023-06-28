Local towns are among 310 recipients nationwide of grant funding through AARP.
Called Community Challenge grants, the funding is designed to address quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places; transportation; housing; digital connections; diversity, equity and inclusion; and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older.
In the Northeast Kingdom, Wheelock and Lyndon have been awarded grant funding. In New Hampshire, the towns of Bethlehem and Littleton are recipients.
“AARP Vermont is committed to working with local leaders to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said AARP Vermont State Director, Greg Marchildon. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Vermonters 50 and over.”
The funding going to Wheelock will conduct three walk audits along a busy route in the village to identify walking hazards and potential crosswalk locations. The information will be shared at a community meeting for residents, business owners and local officials to discuss.
In Lyndon, the grant will create safer roadway crossings for downtown residents by installing temporary curb extensions and bulb outs meant to help calm vehicular traffic.
The grant in Bethlehem will help develop large-print maps of cycling trails, safe road riding routes and support infrastructure, designed specifically for use by cyclists age 50-plus.
The Littleton Community House will use the grant to provide audiovisual technology and support to community groups meeting there, allowing transportation-disadvantaged persons to remotely attend events.
“These grants continue to lead to long-term, positive changes in communities across the country,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. “This year, we are proud to support the largest number of projects in the program’s seven-year history, which will improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes so everyone can thrive as they age.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.