The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded more than $300,000 in federal grants for a variety of projects to New Hampshire towns that invest in rural community development. Lancaster and Northumberland were among the recipients.
The Northern Forest Center in Concord will receive $188,547 to expand broadband access and digital literacy in Lancaster, New Hampshire. The Town of Lancaster will also receive $17,500 to purchase a new vehicle for the police department to more safely and efficiently respond to emergencies in the White Mountains area. The Town of Northumberland will receive $50,000 for the Groveton ambulance department to purchase improved defibrillator technology that will help first responders better discern symptoms related to heart attacks or drug overdoses. The advanced equipment includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, allowing the receiving hospital to monitor the patient’s current medical status while in transport.
