As part of an effort to expand services for veterans, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, during a Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs hearing this week at the U.S. Capitol, shared the story of a local veteran who overcame the challenge of securing Veterans Administration insurance for his psychiatric service dog that helps him manage his post-traumatic stress disorder.

In March, after being rejected by the VA multiple times, Tim Carignan, an Army veteran and military intelligence officer deployed three times to support combat missions in Iraq and twice for operations in Afghanistan, became the first veteran in the North Country to receive insurance for a psychiatric service dog.

