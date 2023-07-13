During a hearing of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs at the nation's capital this week, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, highlighted the story of a local veteran overcoming challenges to secure VA insurance for his psychiatric service dog. Hassan is working on bipartisan bills to further expand VA services for veterans.
During a hearing of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs at the nation's capital this week, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, highlighted the story of a local veteran overcoming challenges to secure VA insurance for his psychiatric service dog. Hassan is working on bipartisan bills to further expand VA services for veterans.
Tim Carignan, of Lyman, with his service dog, Duchess, who he was matched with through the nonprofit group K9s For Veterans. In March, after a 17-month process and several rejections from the Veteran Administration, Carignan at last secured psychiatric service dog insurance for Duchess through the VA. (File photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
As part of an effort to expand services for veterans, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, during a Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs hearing this week at the U.S. Capitol, shared the story of a local veteran who overcame the challenge of securing Veterans Administration insurance for his psychiatric service dog that helps him manage his post-traumatic stress disorder.
In March, after being rejected by the VA multiple times, Tim Carignan, an Army veteran and military intelligence officer deployed three times to support combat missions in Iraq and twice for operations in Afghanistan, became the first veteran in the North Country to receive insurance for a psychiatric service dog.
Previously, the White River Junction VA Medical Center had only provided insurance for those service animals serving veterans with physical mobility issues and not for veterans with mental health mobility issues.
During Tuesday’s hearing at the nation’s capital, Hassan and her colleagues from the committee posed questions about expanding services for veterans to Miguel LaPuz, assistant undersecretary for health for the Office of Integrated Veteran Care, who is tasked with leading the VA’s efforts to improve community care access for veterans.
“I want to start with a question that highlights a Granite State veteran and his service dog, Duchess,” said Hassan. “Tim Carignan, of Lyman, New Hampshire, reached out to my office last year because he was having difficulty obtaining insurance coverage for Duchess through the VA … My office was able to coordinate with local and regional VA representatives to fix the problem.”
The insurance was made possible, she said, through the Puppies Assisting Wounded Service Members, known as the PAWS Act, that Hassan co-sponsored with U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC.
The bill was passed into law in 2021.
“Now, I am joining Sen. Tillis and colleagues to support a followup bill that would further expand access to trained service dogs for veterans,” said Hassan.
She asked LaPuz how the VA coordinates between healthcare providers and the nonprofit organizations that train service dogs, like Duchess, to ensure that veterans who need such dogs can receive them as soon as possible.
The VA is in the process of developing an opinion on how to proceed with that, said Lapuz.
“Obviously, this was passed in 2021 and we know how useful service dogs can be for our veterans, and something like this barrier that prevented requisite insurance for the dog made it hard for this particular veteran to get this kind of service,” said Hassan. “We’re seeing more and more training efforts to get the dogs to veterans and I hope you will treat it with some urgency and I look forward to working with you on it.”
She also addressed wraparound services for veterans and how the VA can expand those.
“The VA provides veterans with numerous benefits and different types of care, but veterans seeking healthcare may not be aware of other benefits and wraparound services that are available to them,” said Hassan. “These wraparound services could include things like transportation, food or housing assistance. and various support groups. Today, I joined Sen. Sullivan [Dan Sullivan, a Republican from Alaska] in introducing the bipartisan Leveraging Integrated Networks in Communities for Veterans Act, which aims to improve the VA’s ability to coordinate across these different services.”
She asked LaPuz how the VA can work to facilitate improved coordination for connecting veterans to wraparound services, noting that until legislation is passed many veterans don’t get the full scale of services they need.
In terms of coordination, Hassan said New Hampshire does not have a full-service VA hospital, and veterans seen at a local hospital for urgent health concerns might encounter a hospital without the experience to coordinate care through the VA.
“As a result, the Manchester VA Medical Center in New Hampshire recently began embedding a VA care navigation team at one of the nearby hospitals,” she said. “I believe this model could help other facilities connect veterans with wraparound services …”
LaPuz said the VA has several pilot projects that are following the lead of what is happening in Manchester.
“Let’s keep working on that together and I appreciate very much the work that you are all doing” said Hassan.
