ST. JOHNSBURY — Faded and frayed, an American flag was replaced outside the public safety building on Main Street with a new one donated by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

The vibrant stars and stripes of the new flag flying in the morning sun Friday drew a “Wow! That’s a big difference” from Fire Chief Brad Reed as he looked up at the top of the flag pole.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments