ST. JOHNSBURY — Faded and frayed, an American flag was replaced outside the public safety building on Main Street with a new one donated by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.
The vibrant stars and stripes of the new flag flying in the morning sun Friday drew a “Wow! That’s a big difference” from Fire Chief Brad Reed as he looked up at the top of the flag pole.
The chief said he has no idea how long the old flag had been in use at the public safety building. It had been up long enough to fade and fray, and VFW Post 793 member Robert Holmes took notice of its worn condition.
He mentioned it to officials at the local post, and a plan was formed to purchase a new flag to donate to the town’s fire and police departments and another one to donate to CALEX Ambulance service.
“We voted on it, bought a couple of flags and just want to donate them to [first responders] to show our appreciation for what they do for the community,” said Roland Bigelow, former VFW state commander and current quartermaster at the St. Johnsbury post.
Bigelow, Post Commander Chris Haggett and Holmes took the flags to the public safety building on Friday morning. There to greet them and receive the flags were CALEX members Sam Johnston and Colby Daigle, along with St. Johnsbury Police Capt. Jason Gray, Officer Jasmine Hendry, and fire department members Chief Reed, Lt. Andrew Ruggles and firefighter Brenden Greaves.
Bigelow told the group that post members see the public safety people as community heroes and that the new flags were to recognize them for their service.
“It’s a salute to our hometown heroes,” he said.
This is the first time the local post has donated flags to public safety departments, Bigelow said.
He presented CALEX’s flag to Johnston, and Haggett made a flag presentation to Chief Reed and Officer Hendry. The first responders received the flags with gratitude.
Bigelow and Haggett helped the firefighters lower the old flag and replace it with the new one. Once the old flag was disconnected from the pole, it was folded by Bigelow and Haggett with assistance from Chief Reed.
The VFW members took the old flag with them when they left to store it until the Post’s next flag retirement ceremony. Haggett said no date has been set for the next ceremony at which worn American flags are burned, though he expects it will happen before the end of the year.
Members of Cub Scout Pack 007 in St. Johnsbury take part in the ceremony, Haggett said, along with the older Troop Scouts. A formal flag retirement declaration is read during the ceremony. The stripes of the flag are torn off and placed in the fire separately. The blue field of stars is burned as one piece to show unity, said Haggett.
