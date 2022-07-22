ST. JOHNSBURY — A local man employed by Weidmann Systems International for over 18 years, serving most recently as regional vice president, worked his last day for the company on Thursday.

Zach Hatch, who lives in St. Johnsbury with his family, has taken a new job in Philadelphia. The family has no plans to leave the area.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments