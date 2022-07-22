ST. JOHNSBURY — A local man employed by Weidmann Systems International for over 18 years, serving most recently as regional vice president, worked his last day for the company on Thursday.
Zach Hatch, who lives in St. Johnsbury with his family, has taken a new job in Philadelphia. The family has no plans to leave the area.
Hatch’s title with Weidmann was Vice President of Production of the Americas Region. The global company, which serves as a leading manufacturer of electrical transformer insulation, has had a presence in St. Johnsbury for decades. In 2010, Weidmann invested 40 million dollars to expand and equip the St. Johnsbury plant with new technology, allowing it to compete in the changing global marketplace. The upgrade of the St. Johnsbury facility in 2010 included an 800-ton paperboard press which moved the facility into the modern era.
The local Weidmann plant is a significant economic driver in the region, currently employing about 250 people.
Hatch started at Weidmann in 2004 in the St. Johnsbury plant’s finance department and worked his way to vice president in 2015, stepping up when VP John Goodrich retired after 37 years with the company. As Vice President of Production of the Americas Region, Hatch was the head of manufacturing at plants in St. Johnsbury, Ohio, Mexico and Brazil.
“It was the right professional opportunity for me,” Hatch said of his decision to leave Weidmann and take a position at a family-owned paper manufacturing company in Pennsylvania.
He spoke fondly of the work relationships he had while employed by Weidmann.
“I had great colleagues and the pleasure to work with the management team globally and locally to support the evolution of this business,” said Hatch.
Jill O’Neal, VP of Human Resources for Weidmann called Hatch “a great member of the team.”
“He will be missed,” said Francis Fisher, Head of Group Marketing.
Both executives said they wished him well as he moves on with his professional endeavors.
Weidmann Electrical Technology was founded in 1877 by Heinrich Weidmann in Rapperswil, Switzerland. He manufactured pressboard and cardboard.
The company in 1914 began producing electrical insulation components. It came to St. Johnsbury in 1971 to invest in a relatively new company called EHV Industries which had been co-founded by Gordon Mills and Bob Fuehrer in October 1969. The plant became known as EHV-Weidmann.
Weidmann held the 50th anniversary of EHV’s start in 2019.
The process of replacing Hatch is underway, Fisher said, but these days it’s not a candidate-rich environment.
“It’s so dependent on the availability of a quality candidate,” he said. “Of course we have a plan to replace that function, but it’s very difficult hiring people all around the world.”
Fisher said Weidmann recognizes the importance of its St. Johnsbury plant and is committed to the people there and the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.