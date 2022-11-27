Liviya Russo was born into it.
The Lunenburg resident and junior at White Mountains Regional High School was just three days old when she began riding around the family farm in a skid steer with her grandfather feeding cows.
Her mother, Samantha Russo, was tending the calves and managing the herd.
“She has natural gift,” said Samantha. “She can show goats, horses, and has shown rabbits. It’s not just cows. She has a natural showmanship ability with any animal she touches.”
This year, in addition to local fair competitions where she showed her heifer and took first-place honors, Liviya, a member of her local 4-H Club and president of the WMRHS’s FFA chapter (once known as Future Farmers of America), won big at four national and international shows, clinching top spots, and in some competitions besting hundreds of competitors.
Just a few weeks ago, capping off her busiest showing year yet, she returned from the North American International Livestock Exposition in Kentucky.
In early October, Liviya attended the 2022 World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin.
“There were almost as many cows from Canada in Wisconsin as there were United States cows,” said Samantha.
The total number was nearly 5,000, one of the largest numbers seen there, she said.
Livi’s showing in the World Dairy Expo comes after two shows earlier this year, in the spring and fall, at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass., one of the largest agricultural fairs in the nation.
In the spring, Livi, with her Ayrshire heifer named Auburn-Star Ringer Aurora, received first place in conformation and honorable mention in the junior (under age 21) show at the All Breeds Spring Show at Eastern States.
“I went back in the fall and [Aurora] won her individual class of winter calves and she got junior champion in the junior show,” said Liviya
For the open show (for anyone older than 21), Aurora was awarded reserve junior champion.
“I was excited about that and that’s what kick-started it,” said Liviya. “We said, ‘Okay, we are definitely going to the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin.’ It’s a very big haul, but it was definitely worth it because I got first in my heat for fitting and showing. Then I got sixth place out of 200 in my age group.”
Three days later, she won seventh place out of 40, or third place if it had been a class of juniors.
Only first and second place go back in for the junior championship, but the fact that Aurora is a bred-and-owned heifer rather than a heifer that was just bought is a distinction that added more recognition to Liviya and Aurora.
At the expo in Kentucky, she likewise faced some fierce competitors.
There, Liviya competed as a member of the Vermont 4-H Quiz Bowl Team.
“It’s trivia about cows, about management and nutrients and information about a cows’s health,” she said.
They ended up losing the first round against Virginia, but a dizzying spell of successes followed.
“We ended up competing against Minnesota, Washington, New Jersey, and some other states and ended up winning,” said Liviya. “It was a double elimination, so if we had lost one more time we would have been out for good. We went into the quarter finals, competed against Virginia again and we thought it’s going to be over. They already beat us once. But we ended up beating them so they were out.”
In the semi-finals, the Vermont team competed against the formidable Pennsylvania and lost, putting them in third place. New York, which never lost a round, ended up defeating Pennsylvania.
“New York and Pennsylvania are states that have always been good at that type of stuff,” said Liviya. “Vermont felt really good that we were able to be third best, especially competing against such good states.”
While the shows are seasonal, preparing for them, both for showing as well as keeping up on the science-based knowledge required for the quizzes, is year-round.
Liviya competes with her cow and also with her knowledge of the cow, and at shows is lobbed questions by judges such as which foods for a cow are digestible and indigestible and which state in 2017 produced the most milk.
“A lot of it is reproduction as well, which is one of the hardest topics to learn,” she said.
But the pursuit for excellence is second nature.
“I was born into it,” said Liviya. “Your family did it, you watch it, you get inspired by it, you just go for it. For me, I don’t like losing. That keeps me into it. If I lose, I want to go back in again.”
Liviya achieved another form of national recognition when she was featured with Aurora for the Texas-based STgenetics, a leader in sexing technology.
“They used her for their marketing campaign for the specific bull that sired Aurora,” said Samantha.
Liviya is studying genetics to pick a bull to breed with her show cows, with the end goal to find a bull that can correct certain attributes to make a better calf.
Samantha spoke of the year-round dedication.
“There’s a whole feeding program a cow has to be on to show,” said Samantha. “You can’t just throw them out to pasture. They are on a specific diet.”
The aim is to help a cow reach her genetic growth potential as soon as possible.
Locally in 2022, at the Orleans-Essex County show in Barton, Liviya won her class, junior champion, and won supreme heifer and then received reserve grand.
At the fair in Cornish, which is the New Hampshire state Ayrshire show, she won first place and reserve.
At the Vermont State 4-H show in Tunbridge, Liviya won second place.
At the Lancaster Fair, she won first place, reserve, supreme heifer, and reserve grand, coming away with four different ribbons.
A few years earlier, in 2019, she was heartbroken when the family farm in Lunenburg had to be sold.
Samantha’s family had moved to Lunenburg from Hartland in 1986.
“There, we farmed in a steady progression up until 2019,” said Samantha. “We milked 250 registered Holsteins, but I got into Ayrshires because my great-grandfather and great-uncle had a small herd of Ayrshires back in ’20s and ’30s. I’ve always liked the red cows … They just keep getting better and better every time. We keep the good heifers and improve on them.”
Livi’s grandfather, Conan Eaton, who started the family farm with his father, Chester Eaton, let Livi keep the trailer they had and the calf barn, which her family turned into a milking parlor, and everything needed to keep up with what she has been doing.
“He’s been one of my biggest supporters along the way, letting me do what I love,” said Liviya.
Locally, in the winter, she does workshops with younger 4-H’rs, teaching them about showing and what goes into it. She’s brought her animals to the Boys and Girls Club in Lisbon several times and entertained questions from the kids.
For 2023, Liviya is looking at the possibility of returning to Kentucky to show as well as to Wisconsin, and is also eyeing Indiana for the FFA nationals, which she said is “a totally different ball game than regular showing,” and, in November, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto.
After school, Liviya, who is in the WMRHS health science class, is targeting a career in nursing, following in the footsteps of her grandmother.
She could, however, embark on another path to attend college for animal science or biology.
For the rest of her teen years, she plans to continue competing, and once an adult, be a mentor to the younger generation in 4-H and FFA.
At the moment, she is a rarity in the region.
“Hopefully, I can make more kids join 4-H because, for livestock, I’m the only cow shower in Essex County right now,” said Liviya.
It wasn’t too many years ago when she would have been one of hundreds of kids.
“It’s definitely a passion and you’ve just got to support her as much as possible,” said Samantha.
In the rain at the county fair in Barton, Samantha was out there holding an umbrella over her daughter and Aurora so the top line didn’t get wet.
“It’s the same as a soccer mom,” said Samantha.
Liviya’s step-father, Chris Girard, is the one who trailers Livi and Aurora around, sometimes driving straight through the to get her to her shows (like the World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin) and make sure she’s fed, rested, and stays focused.
While travel costs to Kentucky and Wisconsin weren’t cheap, it’s a labor of love.
“If she didn’t love it or put as much passion into it as she does, we wouldn’t be doing it,” said Samantha. “She definitely makes it worth it. I wish I could have been out in Wisconsin with her, but I got to watch it on the live-stream. I was glued right to the screen the whole time. It was second best, but it was good enough.”
Eastern States has a live-stream, too.
“You can see how many people are watching, 4,000 or 5,000 people, all families at home watching their kids,” said Samantha.
