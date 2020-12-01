EAST CHARLESTON — Longtime Make-A-Wish volunteer Judy Moulton is just $1,000 shy of activating a matching grant that will bring her fundraising efforts up to $20,000.

Moulton has been volunteering as a Wish Granter with Make-A-Wish Vermont for more than 20 years, and this year she is also one of the non-profit’s biggest fundraisers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments