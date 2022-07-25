Vermont Fish and Game officials say a Groton woman used bear spray to interfere with hunters out training their dogs for the upcoming bear season.
Liza Nanni, 61, is facing charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and hunter interference.
It was Sunday, July 10 when Ellsworth Spear, 61, of Newbury, and two others were in a vehicle driving on Red Brook Road in Groton. Secured in the truck were hunting dogs. The bear hound training season is open between June 1 and Sept. 15. The bear hunting season for Vermont residents using dogs starts Sept. 1.
Officials reported that as Spear and the passengers, one a young teenager, were riding along at about 7:30 a.m. they were met by Nanni, who was on foot. Major Justin Stedman said Nanni lives in the area where she confronted the vehicle.
According to the fish and game report, Spear told investigators that a woman, later identified as Nanni, blocked the road and “instigated an altercation.” During the confrontation, Nanni is accused of pulling out a container of bear spray and spraying Spear and the occupants, including the child.
Bear spray, designed as a self-defense product for unexpected encounters with aggressive wildlife, can cause temporary impacts for humans to include blindness, breathing difficulty, burning of the eyes and lungs and nasal irritation.
According to Spear, they left the area and called Vermont State Police as soon as they had cell service.
During the investigation that followed wardens reviewed videos recorded by both parties of the altercation and determined that Nanni had committed crimes. She is scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 26 in Caledonia Superior Court.
“Managing Vermont’s wildlife for a public with diverse values is a challenge and a privilege,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “I support all Vermonters with their shared passion for wildlife. No matter how different our practices or approaches may be, we all must remain civil and respectful as we enjoy the outdoors. I strongly condemn the criminal behavior that occurred in Groton.”
“Vermonters don’t always agree on wildlife management, especially when it comes to big game,” said Colonel Jason Batchelder, Fish and Wildlife’s Chief Game Warden. “Even so, I ask all Vermonters to respect one another’s constitutional right to hunt. Intentionally interfering with legal hunters in any fashion will result in court action.”
