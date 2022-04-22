A Hardwick woman faces a criminal charge for reportedly lying about the source of her stab wounds in an effort to get her ex-boyfriend in trouble.
Lisa Devenger, 31, was cited by Hardwick Police for the crime of making a false report to law enforcement. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on June 20.
According to a report by interim police Chief Michael Henry, police were alerted to a reported stabbing incident on April 14 on South Street in Hardwick. The complainant, Jessica Devenger, 33, of Newport, said her sister, Lisa, had been stabbed multiple times. Hardwick Rescue and police officers responded.
Chief Henry stated that “Lisa Devenger reported she was stabbed multiple times by an ex-boyfriend and he fled the scene.”
She was taken to Copley Hospital in Morrisville for treatment of her injuries and was released the same day.
The subsequent investigation of the incident led police to conclude that Lisa Devenger’s stab wounds were self-inflicted and that she “made up the false report to get her ex-boyfriend in trouble.”
