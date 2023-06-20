Local Woman Accused Of Nearly Hitting Two Oncoming Cars And A Pedestrian

A local woman has been charged with three misdemeanor crimes after she allegedly drove recklessly, nearly collided with two cars and almost hit a pedestrian.
Iris Smith, 31, of Morgan, has been charged with driving under the influence, DUI - drug or both and reckless or gross negligent operation of her SUV on Route 105 in Newport Center.
She pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Orleans Superior Court
Vermont State Police Sgt. Joshua Mikkola said in his report that on April 22 at approximately 5:30 p.m., he was notified of a “Be On The Lookout” alert about a white GMC SUV traveling east on Route 105 in the town of Newport Center.
Police said a witness was able to provide details of the operation of the SUV.
“The complainant, Heather Smith, 42, reported the above-described vehicle was traveling behind her and was all over the road, almost striking two different oncoming vehicles,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola in his report. “Heather reported the vehicle on one occasion, when returning back to the eastbound lane almost crashed. Heather reported the SUV’s speeds were varying…”
Sgt. Mikkola located the SUV, stopped it and took Iris Smith into custody after conducting a roadside dexterity test.
The witness also told police that Iris Smith almost hit a pedestrian.
“Heather advised the SUV was tailgating her at times,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “Heather advised she was doing her best to flash oncoming cars in an attempt to warn them of the potential danger behind her…Heather advised (while) going
through Newport Center, a walking pedestrian had to jump over the guardrail to avoid being struck by the SUV.”
Smith refused to provide a sample of her breath, but a sample of her blood was taken. The Vermont Forensic Laboratory said on May 16 that Smith had ethanol and THC in her system.
“The report indicated an ethanol level of .200,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “It should be noted, ethanol is a Central Nervous System Depressant. A ethanol level of .200 g/100 mL at the time of blood draw is over 2.5 times over the legal per-se limit.”
Iris Smith faces a possible sentence of up to six years in prison and over $6,000 in fines
