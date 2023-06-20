Local Woman Accused Of Nearly Hitting Two Oncoming Cars And A Pedestrian
Buy Now

Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

A local woman has been charged with three misdemeanor crimes after she allegedly drove recklessly, nearly collided with two cars and almost hit a pedestrian.

Iris Smith, 31, of Morgan, has been charged with driving under the influence, DUI - drug or both and reckless or gross negligent operation of her SUV on Route 105 in Newport Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments