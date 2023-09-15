Local Woman Accused Of Spitting On State Trooper
The Caledonia County Courthouse on Main Street in St. Johnsbury.

A local woman allegedly spit on and scratched a Vermont State Trooper and smashed a telephone at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks.

Kerbi Comeau, 39, of Gilman, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of violating five conditions of release, unlawful mischief, simple assault with fluids on a law enforcement officer and a felony charge of simple assault on a police officer - bodily injury second offense.

