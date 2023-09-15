Local Woman Accused Of Spitting On State Trooper

A local woman allegedly spit on and scratched a Vermont State Trooper and smashed a telephone at the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks.
Kerbi Comeau, 39, of Gilman, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of violating five conditions of release, unlawful mischief, simple assault with fluids on a law enforcement officer and a felony charge of simple assault on a police officer - bodily injury second offense.
Judge Michael R. Kainen set conditions of release and $5,000 bail on Friday.
Caledonia Superior Court
State police responded to a dispute at 758 Houghton Bridge Road in St. Johnsbury on September 14 at 6:39 p.m. The alleged victim, Brandon Aldrich, 35, showed police red scratches on his ribs.
“He stated that Comeau did this to him,” wrote Tpr. David Garces in his report. “He said that Comeau wouldn’t keep her hands off of him. He said that Comeau swung at him several times and missed because he was trained boxer. Aldrich advised that Comeau was drinking.”
Police then went looking for Comeau and located her in a CALEX Ambulance a few hundred feet north of the residence. Comeau was then medically cleared by the CALEX crew and police took her to the state police barracks.
“In the St. Johnsbury Barracks, she was ankle cuffed to the processing room bench and we left the processing room,” wrote Tpr. Garces. “Shortly after, I heard loud noises in there like something was breaking. I went back inside and saw her smashing one of the barracks processing room phones…Trooper (Kyle) Fecher and I handcuffed her behind her back. As we exited the processing room, I heard her spit on Trooper Fecher.”
Trooper Fecher put a spit guard over her face and also reported he had scratch on his right forearm that he believed he received sometime during the handcuffing of Comeau.
“I observed the fresh red scratch on his arm,” wrote Tpr. Garces.
Comeau is also charged with violating conditions of release from a previous charge including violating a 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. curfew in Gilman, contact with Brandon Aldrich, abusing Aldrich, staying 300 feet away from Aldrich and consuming alcohol to the point that it interfered with Comeau’s well being.
Comeau faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and $7,500 in fines.
