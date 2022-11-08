Local Woman Accused Of Throwing Pan At Man With Parkinson’s Disease
Lori Collins

A Derby woman has been charged with domestic assault after allegedly throwing a pan at a 57-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease.

Lori Collins, 48, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Orleans Superior Court to the misdemeanor assault charge and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren. Police said they were notified about the alleged incident at 2:57 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

