Local Woman Accused Of Throwing Pan At Man With Parkinson’s Disease

A Derby woman has been charged with domestic assault after allegedly throwing a pan at a 57-year-old man with Parkinson’s disease.
Lori Collins, 48, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Orleans Superior Court to the misdemeanor assault charge and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren. Police said they were notified about the alleged incident at 2:57 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.
Orleans Superior Court
“(The alleged victim) advised he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and that it did not take much to hurt him,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Nathan Handy in his report.
“(He) stated he had a bad shoulder and Collins kept hitting and pulling at his shoulder. (He) continued to advise that the pan she threw at him at his residence was a cookie sheet and that it ‘dinged’ off the top of his head.”
Police said the alleged victim told investigators that Collins wanted him to “go at her” but he didn’t because he believed Collins “would stab him while he was asleep,” according to the report.
“I asked (him) to show me where Collins punched him and he pointed to the left portion of his neck area,” wrote Tpr. Handy. “I observed a small red mark approximately one inch in diameter…I did not observe any redness or swelling on the top of (his) head.”
Collins told police that she and the alleged victim were arguing and that she grabbed him by the shirt and ripped it and that she threw a pan at him, but it did not hit him. Collins also denied punching the alleged victim but said she did grab him.
Collins faces a possible sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5,000.00 fine.
