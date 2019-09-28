NORTH DANVILLE — At her family’s farm in picturesque North Danville, Jane Langmaid eagerly walks through a nearly 160-slide presentation she created to share the life she’s so grateful she’s had.
At 59, Langmaid found out in March she carries the gene SOD1, meaning she has the inherited form of ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.
Langmaid’s family has been struck - over and over - by the tragic disease, and has participated in research for more than 20 years in Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Vancouver, Baltimore and at Dartmouth.
Despite the devastating diagnosis, Langmaid is continuing to work full-time for the State of Vermont as a Senior Analyst III for the Agency of Education. The Valedictorian of her Danville high school class and world traveler writes the system requirements for Educator Licensing, Child Nutrition, Migrant Students and more, and is able to still work, she explained, “because I can still type using arm supports and can work from home when I have medical needs.”
Since her diagnosis, and confident her ALS will claim her life within a year, Langmaid is also using this time to document her life story in words and photos. She also quickly created thousands of messages and snippets of song, all in her own voice, before the disease began to take it.
Very soon, those messages will enable her to communicate when her body no longer can.
“There is a company in France that will take this voice bank of nearly 4,000 messages and create a voice that sounds like mine. This is new technology,” said Langmaid. “Then I can type and a voice like mine will play. I can use this for both work and personal reasons. I can also play the 4,000 canned messages I created from a tablet by category. I recorded phrases, songs, stories, ancestry, prayers, final wishes and more.”
Langmaid is not able to eat or drink any longer, and receives nutrition through a feeding tube. She sleeps upright in a chair, because the disease is affecting her ability to breathe, and sleeping in a bed would mean, “I would go to heaven.”
Langmaid isn’t fighting that trip, but has more to do, and say, before she leaves, she said.
In a recent interview at her sister’s home, she shared her story, and her family’s well-documented battle with ALS, which is also the subject of a book.
ALS, standing for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, is a muscle-wasting affliction that strikes about 5,600 patients each year. Most people with the disease do not have the inherited gene which is passed in Langmaid’s family.
Thirty thousand people are living with it in the United States. The vast majority of those cases are not inherited.
Langmaid’s family can trace its connection to the devastating disease to the 1500s, she said, but there are not records going back that far.
The first known case in her family was Erastus Farr, a farmer from Sutton, who died of ALS in 1835.
Langmaid’s mother died of ALS when she was just two years old. She said a photo of her late mother was on the piano and she would often gaze at her face as she grew up. Langmaid had the support of four older siblings and her father, but she had to become independent at a young age.
Some people live longer with the disease, but Langmaid’s family’s strain takes them faster, about a year, she explained. The disease is also known as Bulbar Palsy.
She has lost two siblings to the hereditary strain including an aunt and a very young nephew, Curtis Vance, at 27, as well as other relatives.
The disease causes the motor neurons of the brain and spinal cord to malfunction as it progresses, to the point where no movement is possible.
Langmaid is continuing to live her life to the fullest even as her condition rapidly advances. She eagerly shared the presentation she created about her life and the story of how ALS has devastated her family.
Her story is titled, “You can be a Lighthouse!” and includes many beautiful nature photos she has taken, and photos from her life.
At the beginning of the slide show, she includes a smattering of adjectives to describe herself: smiler/laugh-maker, singer communicator, teacher/learner, analyst, traveler, fine diner, adventurer, beauty seeker, lover of life and one who loves.
Throughout the presentation, her deep faith in God and Jesus resonates and she has no doubt she is heading to her true home, saying of the earth, “This is not our home,” and she is excited to ascend.
She documents the challenges she confronts now as the ALS continues to ravage her body, including smiling, talking, singing, whistling, eating, her breathing is reduced to about half, she has pain in her neck and body, her limbs are weak, she is struggling more with daily tasks.
As Langmaid’s list of challenges has grown, even more quickly her gratitude list has continued to grow. She continues to look for blessings, she said, “Every day I am thinking of everything I CAN do … and I am doing it with JOY!”
Her 7-month journey down the path with ALS she said is “One of the hardest mountains to climb,” but “every day a step closer to heaven.”
One of the slides in her presentation is titled “5 of Us - 80%.”
It shows a photo of her late sister, Mary Langmaid Prior, who died from ALS in 2010, her brother, Clifton, who died from ALS in 2014 and her nephew Curtis Vance, who died at age 27 in 1999, the son of her sister Linda Langmaid Vance. The gene has hit four of the siblings in her family - 80 percent. Only her sister Susan Langmaid Lynaugh has so far not been afflicted.
Langmaid received her diagnosis on March 19 and has been participating in a medical trial and will continue to participate in a quest for a cure, she said. A slide in her presentation about that notes, “We have hope for our future generations!”
She is grateful her mother chose to have a family, she said, offering a window into her courage as she faces her own death. God, she said, is her best friend, and her family have been a rock for one another - a hospital bed in her sister’s home is prepared for her and in the living room, near an office where Langmaid works remotely with adaptive devices allowing her to continue to type.
That her journey to heaven is in sight is exciting, said Langmaid, but she is “trying not to rush,” and continues to enjoy every moment of her life. She shows slides about her late nephew and brother and sister and the things they accomplished during their final months of life - beautiful things, getting married in her nephew’s case, her sister painted a family barn and made art for everyone she loved, and her brother hosted weekly Friday night pot luck dinners and spread his infectious laughter even from his hospital bed.
In one of the slides in her presentation, Langmaid notes she had been her high school class’s valedictorian and got just one math problem wrong on her SAT, but “Now people think I am drunk or stupid and hang up on me because of my disability. I can no longer sing.”
There is a slide toward the end of Langmaid’s poignant presentation, distilling the moments and milestones of her life well-lived, and her brother, Clif, is smiling, his face very near a baby member of the family, both are smiling and a gentle sunlight dapples the image.
The very next slide says simply, “ABOVE ALL THINGS, LOVE.”
She asks, “What can I do if trapped in my body?”
“Listen. See. Love and Pray.”
Langmaid’s final entry in her presentation shares, “I have had a wonderful life of 59 years. It has been full of love and adventure. I have tried to make this world a better place and add beauty.”
