A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested Friday on a federal arrest warrant.
According to St. Johnsbury Police, St. J officers located Christina Thompson, 42, just before 3 p.m. on Main Street. It was known to police that Thompson had a federal warrant for her arrest. Thompson was taken into custody on the warrant and subsequently transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in Saint Johnsbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.