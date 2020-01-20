A St. Johnsbury woman was arrested Friday on a federal arrest warrant.

According to St. Johnsbury Police, St. J officers located Christina Thompson, 42, just before 3 p.m. on Main Street. It was known to police that Thompson had a federal warrant for her arrest. Thompson was taken into custody on the warrant and subsequently transported to the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in Saint Johnsbury.

