Local Woman Becomes Newest Member Of Vermont DAR

Linda Gabrielson, of Cabot, was sworn in as the newest member of the St. John de Crevecoeur Chapter on June 17. Linda became the 1,000,645th member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution since it was founded in 1890.
The D.A.R. meeting was held for the first time in person since the pandemic started in March. Fifteen members attended the outside meeting while wearing masks and following the six feet distancing requirements.
The St. John de Crevecoeur chapter is the third largest of the 13 chapters in Vermont. There are members in the counties of Caledonia, Essex and Orleans. The Chapter meets once a month from March through October at various places in the three counties.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical woman’s volunteer service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Any woman 18 years or older, who can prove direct descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For more information on the DAR, email Stephanie Hockensmith at shocken@comcast.net.
