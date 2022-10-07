A Westfield motorist has been charged in Orleans Superior Court following a gun incident that allegedly occurred in the parking lot of the Orleans public library.
Shannon Wrabel, 35, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a felony charge of impeding a public officer and a misdemeanor charge of eluding a law enforcement officer. She was then released on conditions and a $2,500 unsecured appearance bond by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
As of Friday afternoon, police were still searching for the alleged gunman who is identified as Daniel Peters, 27.
Peters is accused of pointing a handgun at another man who was looking for his ex-girlfriend just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.
Orleans Superior Court
“I was on routine patrol in the Village of Orleans when I observed two suspicious vehicles parked at the Orleans Library located at 1 Water Street,” wrote Tpr. Nathan Handy in his report. “Due to the recent increase in crime in the Village of Orleans I turned around and pulled up next to both vehicles.”
Trooper Handy said he recognized the passenger in the Subaru Legacy as Peters and that he knew Peters was the subject of active arrest warrants.
But the car, which was driven by a female operator, started pulling out of the parking lot.
“I noticed the driver’s side window was partially down,” wrote Tpr. Handy. “I then ordered the female to stop the vehicle several times and she responded ‘I can’t’…The female operator failed to comply with my order to stop the vehicle and sped off…I then observed the vehicle accelerate west on Main Street towards US Route 5 at a high rate of speed.’”
Police said they later identified the driver of the Subaru as Wrabel.
Tpr. Handy then spoke with the operator of the second vehicle parked at the library who is identified in court documents as Michael Whitcomb, 26.
“Whitcomb appeared to be frazzled and in an elevated state of mind,” wrote Tpr. Handy. “He advised he had driven there to pick up his ex-girlfriend who was later identified as Ariya Sweeney, 20. Whitcomb stated he did not have Sweeney’s exact address, so he pulled into the library to have access to internet service to contact Sweeney for a better address. Whitcomb stated when he pulled into the parking lot of the library the male passenger in the Subaru had a gun…Whitcomb then gestured that he threw his hands up and said ‘whoa, whoa, whoa.’”
Whitcomb told police he asked the gunman if he knew Sweeney and that the suspect responded that he did.
“Whitcomb then advised the male with the gun had a .357 magnum and waved the gun at him and said, ‘you’re lucky I didn’t shoot you’ and ‘you almost got shot’…Whitcomb then advised the barrel of the gun was pointed directly at his face.”
Police say Peters had active warrants on charges of burglary into an occupied dwelling armed with dangerous or deadly weapon and six counts of violating probation.
Wrabel faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison and $1,500 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.