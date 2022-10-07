A Westfield motorist has been charged in Orleans Superior Court following a gun incident that allegedly occurred in the parking lot of the Orleans public library.

Shannon Wrabel, 35, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a felony charge of impeding a public officer and a misdemeanor charge of eluding a law enforcement officer. She was then released on conditions and a $2,500 unsecured appearance bond by Judge Lisa A. Warren.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments