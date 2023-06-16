Local Woman Charged With Neglecting Vulnerable Adult

A local woman has been charged with misdemeanor neglect of a vulnerable adult, three counts of domestic assault and violation of an abuse prevention order.
Maggie Potwin, 51, of Concord, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Essex Superior Court on June 8 and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
The alleged female victim is 59 years old, and she told police that Potwin thought she would get paid for being her caretaker, but the caretaker money was denied.
Essex Superior Court
“(The alleged victim) was not allowed to take a shower, go to the bathroom, or use the kitchen,” wrote Essex County Deputy Sheriff Matthew Thomas in his report. “(She) stated that Potwin had not been letting her use electricity. (She) stated that she has sleep apnea, and needs to use the oxygen at night. Because Potwin was not letting (her) use the electricity (she) has had to use oxygen tanks at night instead of a machine…(She) stated that Potwin had pushed her down the stairs over an argument about electricity.”
The alleged incidents occurred in April and May.
Multiple witnesses interviewed by the sheriff’s department told police that the alleged victim had to use a bucket in her room because Potwin would not allow her to use the bathroom.
Due to the lack of electricity, the alleged victim was unable to use lights and heat in her bedroom to stay warm, according to the report.
Potwin is also accused of making multiple threats toward the alleged victim.
“You better sleep good and sound,” said Potwin, according to the police report. “Because I’m going to kill you in the middle of the night, so sleep good.”
Potwin faces a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.