Local Woman Charged With Neglecting Vulnerable Adult
Essex County Courthouse, Guildhall, Vt. (File Photo)

A local woman has been charged with misdemeanor neglect of a vulnerable adult, three counts of domestic assault and violation of an abuse prevention order.

Maggie Potwin, 51, of Concord, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Essex Superior Court on June 8 and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

