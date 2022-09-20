Local Woman Charged With Stealing Puppies
(File Photo)

A Newport woman has been charged with stealing three puppies from a Coventry residence.

Tamieka Demo, 20, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to three counts of misdemeanor petit larceny and was released on conditions by Judge Howard E. VanBenthuysen.

