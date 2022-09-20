Local Woman Charged With Stealing Puppies

A Newport woman has been charged with stealing three puppies from a Coventry residence.
Tamieka Demo, 20, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to three counts of misdemeanor petit larceny and was released on conditions by Judge Howard E. VanBenthuysen.
According to a report by Vermont State Police Sgt. Joshua Mikkola, three German Shepard puppies were stolen from Daniel Rich, 48, and his wife Jennifer Rhodes, 52, on July 25. The puppies were in an outdoor pen at 218 Nebelski Road in Coventry when they disappeared.
Orleans Superior Court
“I called and spoke with Rich who advised his dogs had a litter of 10 puppies,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “Rich advised the father was a German Shepard and the mother was a black and tan Coonhound. Rich advised on Monday, July 25, 2022, he left his home around noon and returned around 9 PM. Rich advised when he returned, 3 of the ten puppies were missing from their enclosed outdoor cage.”
Rich told police that when the puppies were stolen, they were approximately six weeks old and that he was later contacted by a female who reported she believed she may have purchased one of the stolen puppies unknowingly.
“Rich advised the female advised she purchased the puppy from ‘Levi Sanville and Mieka,’” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “‘Mieka’ was later on in the investigation identified as Tamieka Demo, 20.”
According to court documents, police spoke with a female on Aug. 1 who identified herself as Amanda Allen, 27.
“Amanda advised she purchased a German Shepard puppy from Demo for $250 on July 29,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “Amanda advised they got the puppy from Demo’s camper off VT RT 105 in the Town of Newport Center. Amanda advised after having the puppy for about an hour, she received a message from Demo stating she gave them the wrong puppy and they needed the one they gave her back….Amanda advised when they returned the puppy, they were not given a different one and reported Demo did not give them their money back.”
Demo, who told police she found the puppies in the woods, faces a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and $3,000 in fines if convicted.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.