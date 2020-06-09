LYNDONVILLE — Making use of her skills, a local woman has crafted a plan for her family to give back to the area’s Save A Dog, Save A Cat program.
It was two years ago that Amanda (Mandy) Young and her children, Camden and Jayden, were assisted by SAD-SAC. Their dog “Dizzy” needed veterinary intervention but the family didn’t have the money to pay for it.
SAD-SAC is a charitable foundation operated by The Caledonian-Record Publishing Company. The fund raises donations that are used to benefit animals that do not have owners, and need medical attention. In some cases SAD-SAC will step in and assist families and their animals when a pet has an emergency need and the family cannot afford the care.
Dizzy had developed lung cancer, and Young said the family knew she needed to be euthanized to end her suffering. “We weren’t able to pay for the service as it was a very unexpected expense and the veterinarian offered to contact SAD-SAC because it was very much needed and we were a family that always did our best to take care of our animals,” Young said.
The program agreed to cover the expenses, which included cremation.
The Youngs were so grateful in June 2018 for the help with Dizzy that they wanted to support the program but they didn’t know how. Mandy Young wrote to the newspaper on June 5, 2020, “The sad sac program helped our family in a time of need … For this our family is so grateful. In our family we have two young children. Our oldest Camden has expressed an interest in trying to raise some money for a local animal place. Since you helped us in a time of need we would like to put this effort into fundraising for this program. I however am unaware of how to undertake a fundraising project and get the proceeds to you.”
On Tuesday, two years and four days later, Young wrote that she finally figured out how to raise money to support SAD-SAC and say thanks on behalf of herself and her children.
She decided to use her skills crafting jewelry pieces as a way to make money to donate to the program. Young wire-wraps colorful stones, adding various figures, making necklaces and pendants.
“I have given numerous pendants and key chains and flower rock gardens to people in my life that have held special meaning and told them why they are so special to me or something nice about them,” Young said. “I had wanted to do the fundraiser for my children to give back and this is what I came up with to do so.”
A store in Jeffersonville is showcasing some of Young’s pieces. She intends to also seek out other stores that might be willing to show the jewelry. The proceeds, she said, will go to SAD-SAC. Before the COVID-19 pandemic stole the opportunity, Young said she was planning to show her jewelry at summer craft fairs.
SAD-SAC is a decades-long charitable program that works with local veterinarians to assist with the medical needs of animals and supports a monthly spay and neuter clinic. To donate to SAD-SAC, mail a check to The Caledonian-Record Publishing Company, P.O. Box 8, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
