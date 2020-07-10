Sha’an Mouliert doesn’t have anything against the word hope, of course - who would?
But when it comes to meaningful change in how African-Americans are treated, she says, “I’m tired of hope. It’s not enough.”
Mouliert is sounding the bell for something much deeper in this moment, as the nation awakes to a deepened call for change in the nation’s 400-year racist history.
“Nothing has changed,” said the 71-year-old Mouliert.
It’s time, she says, for “performative, transformative action,” as the Black Lives Matter movement has come front and center in the nation’s consciousness in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes when he was being arrested for a minor alleged crime.
Recordings by witnesses show Floyd begged for his life, even asking for his deceased mother, as two more officers - both white - stood by and did nothing to come to his rescue.
Coming to the Kingdom
Mouliert moved to the Northeast Kingdom from New York City in 1983.
She and her family were acutely aware after adopting their son of the high rates of murder facing young Black men.
“It wasn’t conducive to family living,” she explained, saying the mortality rate at that time for young Black men was 25 percent in the city she was born and raised in.
They came here to raise him in a safer place.
At the time, Mouliert had left her job working at Sports Illustrated as an editorial and production assistant, she said, and she and her family made the leap and moved to northern Vermont, settling in Derby Line.
When she first got here, she said people were so nice, it was almost hypnotizing, and strangers became friends and neighbors; whenever she went off the road on wintry days, someone helped to pull her out.
“It confirmed my reason for being here,” explained Mouliert.
An Education: Eyes Opened
Mouliert said she stayed optimistic until her son entered school. At that point she saw him treated differently as time went on.
“I wouldn’t call it racism at that time,” said Mouliert, ” … because I had blinders on.”
A minor incident when her son was in first grade led to her to question whether their skin color was a factor in how her son - and she - were treated by the teacher, she said.
It was then that Mouliert first became more active about racial disparity and issues, to advocate for her child as he went through the public school system.
Not long after, she said she learned of plans at the Brighton Elementary School for a history lesson to include a slave ship and slave auction re-enactment.
The lesson was planned as part of the school’s culminating activity for their African-American studies unit.
It was through a newspaper reporter that Mouliert learned of the plan.
She reached out to the school’s leadership and was able to stop the slave ship and sale of enslaved persons auction from taking place - after having to threaten a protest and to take the story to a television station, “I was one call away from WCAX… They decided not to do it.”
In those days terms like trauma and racial stress and micro-aggression were not yet used to put specific language to the visceral responses and fears and outrage that people of color oft experience.
Activism
Mouliert founded African-American Alliance of the Northeast Kingdom out of her home to provide resources and support for “African-Americans and their families in the NEK.”
The mission statement at the time included hopes for “undoing racism,” and to work towards equity and racial justice.
“As a parent, your primary job is to protect your child,” said Mouliert, “We need to have an environment that can be safe.”
The education system, Mouliert, who has a Master of Arts degree in Education, “needs to reflect the history that (Black, Indigenous and other children of color) are a part of.”
Another incident from around that time was when the 7th grade at North Country Union Junior High School had a social studies lesson in which some students were assigned the roles of being “masters” and others “slaves,” shared Mouliert.
“Some kids were walking around in chains,” says Mouliert.
A student who was given the role of an enslaved person was quoted in the newsletter saying because her friend was her “master,” she was able to sneak her some better food at lunch, namely, potato chips.
“I called up to have a meeting with the teacher,” said Mouliert.
She asked the principal, “Did you ask anyone in the African-American community… ” about the lesson. His response was that he didn’t know there was an African-American community to reach out to and that the school had gotten permission from “all of the parents of the community, who were pillars of the community.”
She recalled, “He was proud because none of them had objected … They were annoyed that I did.”
‘Don’t Settle There
As statues topple across the south, and the social justice movement heats up across the country, Mouliert is hoping things “don’t settle there.”
She sees, too, the “debasement of Black Lives Matter signs and murals.
“How do I convince those people who adamantly, on a cellular level, disagree with you?” she asks.
She speaks of the system constructed hundreds of years ago to benefit wealthy white people, uniting them in power ” … to create the white race so that they could deliberately separate the poor whites, the indentured servants, and enslaved people.”
Of poor white people who were often indentured servants, and enslaved persons, Mouliert said, “They had a common enemy.”
Mouliert’s history working in the racial justice movement for more than half her life now has seen her arrive at some influential places - and moments where her hopes for real change were dashed.
She attended the United Nations conference in South Africa in 2001, where a Declaration of Action that declared that the slave trade was a Crime Against Humanity was on the table - and the United States would not sign onto that and other steps proposed.
The day Mouliert returned from the U.N. conference was Sept. 11, 2001.
On their arrival, they learned of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and other U.S. locations - and work on the Declaration of Action and the hope to have the slave trade declared a Crime Against Humanity was stalled.
Fast Forward
Fast forward almost two decades - to 2020 - and amid a global pandemic which is killing Black and Indigenous people more than other races, and the Black Lives Matter movement has propelled to the national focus and even worldwide outcry over George Floyd’s murder and the treatment of persons of color by law enforcement.
Floyd’s murder brought issues of racial and social injustice to the forefront “in the most raw and naked, in-your-face ways,” manifesting inequities of all systems, from housing to health care to education to employment and more, says Mouliert, “People are dying on all levels.”
“Why haven’t white people asked me if ‘I wonder why that is?’ ” poses Mouliert.
She asks a second hypothetical question, “I wonder why Vermont continues to be 95 percent white?”
For more than 30 years, Mouliert, who continues to be active in social and racial justice work, including through the I Am Vermont Too project, and through media work as a television host on KATV public access locally. Her show, also called I Am Vermont Too, can be seen on the local cable access station and is also broadcast on youtube.com.
And still, this is her home - and she has chosen to stay.
‘How Are You Feeling?’
“One of my challenges is I develop friendships and people don’t stay,” in Vermont, said Mouliert.
She said she’s thought of leaving, but has a grandson, Evan Williams, in Burlington, and that keeps her here, and doing this work that matters.
Sometimes, she said, the question that “Black folks get asked, I’ll say, is ‘How are you feeling?’ ”
“I am generation on generation on generation of racial trauma … and so when you ask how we feel … the dilemma here is around our mental health,” she says.
“White supremacy culture is suffocating,” says Mouliert, adding, importantly, “It’s also suffocating for white people.”
From this unprecedented time that has brought so many of the systems of inequity in the United States to the boiling over point for people of color, Mouliert said what she’s hoping for is “mutual liberation” from propaganda that results in a level of understanding and persons of all races working together.
This time we’re in, Mouliert said, “It is encouraging and painful to see how people are responding to George Floyd’s murder. It is the current conversation, but it is based in history.”
“We just want to be safe,” stresses Mouliert. “Then we can get to welcome.”
Workshops, A Way To Help
“I do believe in human potential,” stressed Mouliert, coming back to the word hope again.
“I’ve been baffled by the decades of work I’ve been involved in and the lack of progress and the recognition that there had to be more,” says Mouliert.
But, she said, she believes in ” … the capacity to transform, given the skills, tools and resources needed.”
What is needed, she says, is “an understanding that includes practical application and will allow folks to develop those skills and access those tools.”
“Towards that end and that direction, I am facilitating and offering a six-part, two-hour trainings,” said Mouliert on Friday. “One training is Promoting Racial Literacy in Our Schools, and that’s designed to work with schools. And then the other is Racial Literacy, A Healing Practice, and that’s for the wider community.”
Mouliert said, “Currently, I’m working with the staff in Hardwick at the Center for an Agricultural Economy, and I am working with the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative,” she said.
If people are interested in more information, they can contact Katherine Sims at the NEK Collaborative at nekcollaborative.org/racial-literacy-a-healing-practice/
Donations to help with racial justice work in Vermont can be sent to:
The Root Social Justice Center for the I Am Vermont Too project at 28 Williams St., Brattleboro, VT 05301 or they can donate online at www.therootsjc.org/donate
