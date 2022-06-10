Local Woman Denies Claims In Dog Euthanization Lawsuit

A woman from Barnet accused in a lawsuit of having a dog she didn’t own euthanized responded to the lawsuit, denying the claims against her.
Emily Kubicke is the defendant in the suit filed in Caledonia Superior Court by New England Lab Rescue. Through Lyndonville attorney Edward L. Walmsley Jr., Kubicke responded to all the points made in the lawsuit in a May 18 court filing. Of the numbered assertions by the lab rescue, Kubicke’s one-word counter to 24 of them is “disagree.” To 17 of the claims, she answered “Do not know.”
The only point she conceded agreement to was a statement noting her town of residence as Barnet.
The lawsuit by New England Lab Rescue (NELR) was filed on April 28. It seeks from Kubicke a reimbursement of veterinary bills totaling $5,000 that NELR claims it paid, along with additional money in punitive damages and a court order that bars Kubicke from fostering any more dogs.
Based in Limerick, Maine, NELR serves to rescue Labrador retrievers from bad situations that endanger their health through neglect or abuse. The dogs are often placed in foster homes to allow for any necessary medical care and time for the rescue organization to find permanent homes.
According to the lawsuit, Kubicke filed an application with NELR in November 2021, offering her home as a foster location for one of their dogs in need of temporary placement. A contract noting her signature states that she agreed “to assume the risks implicit in working with dogs who may have been abandoned, beaten, or otherwise mistreated or abused, or who may suffer from an illness, condition or disease.”
In her response to the lawsuit, Kubicke noted “do not know” to the lab rescue’s assertion that Kubicke signed the foster contract on Nov. 20, 2021. Kubicke stated that the document was not readable.
She also disagreed with the lab rescue’s specific claims related to her taking possession of Annie, a two-year-old lab-pit bull mix. NELR had received the dog from a shelter in Alabama.
NELR wrote, “After checking Defendant’s references and looking over her Foster Application and signed Foster Contract, Plaintiff granted Defendant’s application and in January 2022 Plaintiff placed a two-year-old Labrador Retriever/Pitbull mix, Annie, with Defendant.”
Kubicke’s response to the claim is “Disagree, except that Defendant received possession of a dog.”
On April 8, the lawsuit claims, Kubicke had Littleton Area Veterinary Urgent Care euthanize the dog. The complaint states this action was a breach of Kubicke’s foster contract with the lab rescue and that Kubicke had no right to have Annie destroyed because she didn’t belong to Kubicke.
According to the lawsuit, the day of Annie’s death began with a trip to the Bradford Animal Hospital where Dr. Susan Tullar removed tumors from Annie’s head. Later that day the dog was taken by Kubicke to Littleton Area Veterinary Urgent Care, where Kubicke reportedly misrepresented the dog’s prognosis and urged Dr. Sarah Cappello to euthanize the dog.
According to the lawsuit, Kubicke lied to Dr. Cappello by claiming she was the dog’s owner and said the dog’s name was Winnie. The complaint further notes that Dr. Cappello tried to convince Kubicke not to have the dog put down.
Kubicke’s response to the lawsuit rejects all statements of wrongdoing and asserts her own complaints, noting trouble spots but offering no explanation. She claims “Impossibility to perform contract; Invalid Contract; Negligence; Fraud; Plaintiff‘s Exhibits are not readable.”
There is one thing that both the lab rescue and Kubicke agree on; they both seek a trial by jury.
The case has not yet been set for a hearing in Caledonia Superior Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.