Local Woman Dies Following Route 5 Car Crash

A woman from Haverhill, N.H. died from injuries she suffered in a crash on Route 5 in Fairlee on Wednesday night.

Miriam Metz, 79, crashed while driving a 2013 Audi A3 north on Rt. 5 about 8:30 p.m. and later died at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

