Local Woman Extradited From Maryland Held On $10,000 Bail
Andrea J. Poutre

A Barton woman with a lengthy criminal history was released on furlough in May to continue serving her prison sentence in the community.

But she fled the state in June and was later arrested on a warrant in the state of Maryland on Aug. 16.

