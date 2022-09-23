Local Woman Extradited From Maryland Held On $10,000 Bail

A Barton woman with a lengthy criminal history was released on furlough in May to continue serving her prison sentence in the community.
But she fled the state in June and was later arrested on a warrant in the state of Maryland on Aug. 16.
Andrea J. Poutre, 40, was then extradited back to Vermont where she pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to a felony charge of escape from furlough. Poutre had been released on furlough by the Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) while serving a sentence for heroin sale or delivery.
Orleans Superior Court
Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva asked to court to set conditions of release and bail.
“Miss Poutre was put on furlough and then left the state to Maryland,” said Leyva. “We ask for $20,000 bail just given her history of failing to appear.”
Defense attorney Debby Pakbaz opposed the bail request saying Poutre has a long history of substance abuse.
“She’s currently looking into a treatment program and so at this time we request that the bail not be imposed,” said Attorney Pakbaz.
Judge Howard E. VanBenthuysen noted that Poutre has a criminal record that includes three felony and 23 misdemeanor convictions, multiple failures to appear and violations of conditions of release and other convictions related to her not following court orders.
“She left the state,” said the judge. “No one can help her or provide her with probation assistance and programming if she’s not in the state.”
The judge then said Poutre was a risk of flight and set conditions of release and $10,000 bail.
Poutre faces a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted.
