Local Woman Facing Multiple Charges After Price Chopper Incident

A local woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting two people at the Price Chopper parking lot in Derby.
Alexis Lantagne, 25, of Newport Center, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, simple assault, and aggravated disorderly conduct by fighting. Lantagne was then released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Vermont State Police said in their press release that the investigation revealed that Lantagne “caused injury to an individual she had a previous relationship with, as well as injury to a second person.”
Orleans Superior Court
Police said Lantagne also used obscene language in public while engaging in fighting and “tumultuous conduct” directed at the two alleged victims.
The alleged incident was reported to police at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
One of the alleged victims told police that Lantagne had been following him around, and when he stopped at Price Chopper, she assaulted him by striking him in the face and then fled the scene in a white Jeep traveling toward Newport City.
VSP Sgt. Joshua Mikkola said in his report that he spotted a white Jeep traveling south on Route 5.
“I turned around and initiated a traffic stop after confirming with dispatch the Vermont registration came back to Lantagne,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “I approached the front passenger side door and spoke with a female who was identified as Lantagne…As Lantagne stepped out she advised something to the effect, ‘I just made the worst- f****** decision I’ve ever made.’”
Police then spoke with the driver of the Jeep, Abigail Sheltra, 25.
“Sheltra reported Lantagne picked her up from her work around 7 p.m.,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “Sheltra advised they had a couple beers and then ordered a pizza from Hoagies.”
Sheltra told police Lantagne then drove her Jeep to the home of one of the alleged victims and then began following both alleged victims as they drove away in a truck. The truck eventually stopped at the Price Chopper grocery store in Derby.
“Sheltra advised Lantagne was pulling on the door handle of (the) truck and reported they must have unlocked it because when she pulled again, she fell backwards,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “Sheltra advised she was on the phone trying to not be involved but saw Lantagne trying to strike both (alleged victims).”
Sheltra said she and Lantagne later switched seats in the Jeep before police pulled them over.
Lantagne faces a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and $8,000 in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.