Local Woman Facing Multiple Charges After Price Chopper Incident
Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

A local woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting two people at the Price Chopper parking lot in Derby.

Alexis Lantagne, 25, of Newport Center, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of domestic assault, simple assault, and aggravated disorderly conduct by fighting. Lantagne was then released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.

