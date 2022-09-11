Local Woman Facing Several Charges

ST. JOHNSBURY — A local woman was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility after being taken into custody on numerous charges Sept. 10 at a Jones Street residence in St. Johnsbury.
Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, Cpl. Steven Hartwell and Ofcr. Robert Gerrish went to the residence where they located Michelle Deaette, 30, of St. Johnsbury. According to police, Deaette possessed 25 bags of suspected fentanyl and approximately half a gram of suspected crack cocaine. Also in her possession were several debit/credit cards and blank checks not belonging to her, police said.
She was lodged on $2,000 bail on three outstanding arrest warrants, and faces potential additional charges of failure to comply with the sex offender registry x2 (subsequent offenses), identity theft (several counts), false information to a LEO, fentanyl trafficking, and possession of cocaine.
Deaette was also cited for a case being investigated by Sgt. Cleary that occurred on Sept. 1, when she allegedly provided false information using the name of a relative to evade arrest.
She is scheduled in Caledonia Court at 12:30 p.m. today, Monday, Sept. 12 on these charges.
