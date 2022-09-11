Local Woman Facing Several Charges
ST. JOHNSBURY — A local woman was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility after being taken into custody on numerous charges Sept. 10 at a Jones Street residence in St. Johnsbury.

Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, Cpl. Steven Hartwell and Ofcr. Robert Gerrish went to the residence where they located Michelle Deaette, 30, of St. Johnsbury. According to police, Deaette possessed 25 bags of suspected fentanyl and approximately half a gram of suspected crack cocaine. Also in her possession were several debit/credit cards and blank checks not belonging to her, police said.

