A Newport woman charged with attempted murder after being accused of beating a man with a golf club and hitting a woman with a car was ordered held without bail on Monday.
But defense attorney Amy Davis of St. Johnsbury told the court that the defendant also suffered injuries which could be evidence favorable to the defense.
Sarah Carpenter Guerra, 49, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to felony charges of 2nd degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and felony 1st-degree unlawful restraint. She also pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of aggravated disorderly conduct and simple assault.
Orleans Superior Court
Judge Timothy B. Tomasi ordered Carpenter held without bail at the request of Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett until a weight-of-the-evidence hearing can be scheduled.
Newport Police said in court documents that they responded on Friday at 10:54 a.m. to a report of a woman being hit by a car on Spring Street. Upon arrival, officers saw one of the alleged victims identified as Marilyn Gaudette, 42, with a white bandage around her head and her face covered in blood.
“She was visibly distraught and shaking as she was speaking with the Emergency Medical Personnel (EMS),” wrote Ofc. Colin Sykes in his report. Police also spoke with a witness at the scene identified as Jonathan St. Francis, 47.
“He stated that he was sitting on the porch of 58 Spring St. with Eric Carter, 43, when they witnessed Marilyn come from South St. attempting to flee from ‘a girl who lives around the corner, her name’s Sarah’ later identified as Sarah Carpenter, 49, in a White ‘SUV.’ They both witnessed Carpenter drive over the sidewalk and ‘on purpose’ ran over Marilyn,” wrote Ofc. Sykes.
Police said St. Francis then pointed to a damaged chain-link fence.
“He explained that Carpenter stuck Marilyn with her vehicle causing her to go through the fence and landed partially on the fence and the lawn at 71 Spring St.,” wrote Ofc. Sykes. “While speaking with Eric he stated he heard Carpenter yell at Marilyn ‘I’ll hit you with my f****** car b****’…Carpenter then proceeded to back up and drive over the sidewalk, onto the lawn and then striking Marilyn. Both Jonathan and Eric both stated that Carpenter backed up and appeared as if she was going to run over Marilyn for a second time until Jonathan stopped her.”
St. Francis also told police that when Carpenter exited her vehicle she started yelling at him and then punched him in the face.
Gaudette later told police that she became involved in the situation after receiving a telephone call from Carpenter.
“Marilyn stated that Carpenter had called her and stated that she had been raped,” wote Ofc. Sykes. “Carpenter then picked up Marilyn at her residence. After a short time, they returned to Carpenter’s residence where Marilyn witnessed Jay Gochie, 43, and Carpenter get into an argument with Carpenter calling Gochie a rapist. Carpenter then grabbed a golf club and struck Gochie multiple times with it.”
Gaudette then told police she was able to get them separated but then Carpenter accused Gaudette of stealing from her and began to strike her over and over with multiple items including a cast-iron candle holder and a broken broom or mop handle.
“Marilyn stated at this time there was so much blood obscuring her vision that she was having a hard time seeing,” wrote Ofc. Sykes.
Gaudette said Carpenter stopped her from leaving the residence until she managed to escape but was followed by Carpenter and then run over on Spring Street.
Gochie told police he had been dating and living with Carpenter for the past year.
At Monday’s arraignment hearing, Attorney Davis tried to get the attempted murder charge against Carpenter dismissed, arguing there was a lack of evidence in the police report that murder was Carpenter’s intention. But Judge Tomasi upheld the charge.
Attorney Davis also told the court her client was suffering from a number of physical injuries including a cut on her head that was visible during the arraignment while Carpenter participated by WebEx from jail.
“She does need medical attention immediately,” said Attorney Davis. “She has a number of physical injuries which could very well be exculpatory (favorable) for the defense but she has been unable to see any sort of medical professional since she’s been incarcerated. She hasn’t been able to get any sort of treatment. She has a number of head wounds and head injuries as well. We’d like the court to order that she be transported to the nearest hospital as soon as possible so that she could have a full and complete medical evaluation…”
Judge Tomasi said he didn’t think the court had the authority to order the requested transfer. State’s Attorney Barrett said she believed the Department of Corrections had already handled the situation properly.
“I’m sure if she needed medical attention they would have accommodated,” said Barrett.
Carpenter faces a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison if convicted on the attempted murder charge.
