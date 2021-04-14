Local Woman Named 2021 New Hampshire Beekeeper Of Year

For her efforts in helping to keep the state’s bee populations healthy, a Littleton resident has been named 2021 New Hampshire Beekeeper of the Year by the New Hampshire Beekeepers Association (NHBA).
A beekeeper for 10 years who has served as the president of the North Country Beekeepers Association and owns White Mountain Apiary, which sells honey products to local stores and restaurants, Janice Mercieri said the honor that was announced several weeks ago at the state association’s remote spring meeting was a pleasant surprise.
“I had no idea whatsoever,” said Mercieri, who is one of nearly 300 beekeepers in the NHBA and who chairs its membership committee.
The annual nomination involves a selection committee, and criteria for the award, which will become known as the Francis Dodge Award, after longtime NHBA secretary and beekeeper Francis Dodge, include keeping honeybees for at least five years, being an active participant in the NHBA for that same amount of time, showing a willingness to share information with other beekeepers as well as participate in public service relating to beekeeping, and having marketed honey or related products.
“You have to do a lot of public service and public outreach,” said Mercieri. “I do a lot of public outreach here in the North Country with schools, garden clubs, and young farmers that are coming up, to teach them about bees … We try to do as much public education as we can.”
Education includes working with active beekeepers to cultivate healthy hives and advising property owners on what they can do, and shouldn’t do, to increase healthy wild bee populations.
“This isn’t just for honeybees, but for all of the pollinators,” said Mercieri.
Protecting bees - unique insects in their own right that produce the honey that many people love and are critical pollinators for agriculture - has become a challenge as bee species in recent decades have faced various sustainability challenges, chief among them a mite that can wreak havoc in hives and cause an annual hive mortality rate of around 50 percent or greater.
This year, the average national winter hive mortality rate was 47 percent, down a little from past years, but still concerning, she said.
“A lot of people have suffered really tragic losses,” said Mercieri. “That’s why the education of beekeepers is important. A lot of people think you can buy a box, put the bees in them, and the bees will do whatever they do and be fine. Twenty or thirty years ago that might have been the case … But today, there’s just about everything coming at them from every direction.”
The Varroa destructor mites that feed on adult honeybees are the direct threat and can decimate a hive.
(Other threats include habitat fragmentation and loss, insecticides and pesticides, and climate change that impacts native plant species, all making for what is called bee colony collapse).
Recent research shows the mites suck not the bees’ blood, but their fat bodies that regulate their temperature, give the bees their sense of direction, and are crucial for their overall health, said Mercieri.
“By losing their fat bodies, they become more susceptible to other viruses and diseases,” she said. “It really weakens them.”
As 2021 New Hampshire Beekeeper of the Year, Mercieri will continue all the more in education efforts.
“I have some pretty big shoes to fill,” she said. “I have always looked up to those beekeepers in the years before me and really admire them for the projects they are doing.”
As for mortality rates and education, New Hampshire is getting better, but can do more, she said.
In addition to her membership in the NHBA, Mercieri is a member of every state beekeepers association in New England as well as a member of the Eastern Agricultural Society, a national organization, and the American Beekeeping Federation.
With her husband, Joe, she tends to dozens of hives housing several million honeybees.
Mercieri said the current total NHBA membership of nearly 300 indicates a positive trend.
“This year, it has grown quite a bit,” she said. “I think more people are home and they want to learn how to bee keep and be more sustainable.”
In addition to educating others, New Hampshire beekeepers provide honey to local restaurants and food cooperatives, thereby helping to grow the farm-to-table culture.
The NHBA is now collecting data on winter hive survival rates through a survey that will be open to all beekeepers in the state until April 30.
The data will be compared with mortality data collected in the past several years.
