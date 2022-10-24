A Lisbon woman who was indicted for medical insurance fraud after implementing a scheme to collect nearly $70,000 in false claims in her name and in others, including a 9-year-old child, will avoid prison in exchange for pleading guilty.
Initially indicted by a Grafton Superior Court grand jury in March on six Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking that each carries a maximum state prison sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years, Maryann Chartier, 65, will plead guilty for a proposed sentence of 12 months in the Grafton County House of Corrections, all of which is suspended on condition of two years of good behavior, payment of restitution, and 100 hours of community.
Chartier is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Nov. 23, after filing a notice of intent to plead guilty on Oct. 3.
According to sentencing documents, county prosecutors are drafting a new complaint for a Class A felony count of theft by unauthorized taking.
Chartier, who is represented by public defender Emily Wynes, is accused of engaging in the scheme throughout most of 2017 and 2018 and filed claim amounts that ranged from a few thousand dollars each to nearly $10,000, with the intent to defraud the Aflac insurance company through false, incomplete, or misleading information.
According to the indictments, between July and December 2017, Chartier submitted claims in her insurance policyholder name for amounts of $2,125, $5,975, $3,525, $5,025, and $3,300 for treatment.
Between May and October of that year, authorities said she also submitted claims in the policyholder name of Elizabeth Chartier for amounts of $3,825, $3,225, and $5,200 for medical treatment that Elizabeth Chartier did not receive.
In the first seven months of 2018, Chartier allegedly submitted claims in her name for amounts of $1,800, $4,800, $2,325, $4,200, $4,200, $1,800, $3,300, and $4,500.
In May of that year, prosecutors said Chartier filed a medical treatment claim in the name of Elizabeth Chartier for which Aflac made a payment of $6,975.
Between June 2017 and January 2018, Maryann Chartier is alleged to have filed claims of $155 and $740 in the name of Elizabeth Chartier’s 9-year-old dependent for medical treatment that the minor did not receive.
Aflac made those payments in June and December of 2017.
In total, more than $65,000 in claims were made.
Sentencing documents do not state the exact amount of restitution Chartier will be required to pay.
Georgia-based Aflac is the largest provider of supplemental insurance in the United States and is known for its payroll deduction insurance that pays cash benefits for illnesses or accidents and covers some expenses that health insurance doesn’t cover.
According to the company’s website, its supplemental insurance program includes accidents, cancer, critical care and recovery, hospital stays, and short-term disability, and “when a policyholder or insured gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits promptly, for eligible claims, directly to the insured.”
Along with the felony counts, Chartier was indicted on a Class A misdemeanor count of insurance fraud in an amount of less than $1,000.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant Grafton County Attorney Antonia Barry.
