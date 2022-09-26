A Groton woman has been charged with assaulting a hound hunter with bear spray this summer.
Liza F. Nanni, 61, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to three counts of misdemeanor simple assault and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
One of the conditions set by the judge prohibits Nanni from contacting the alleged victims in the case including Ellsworth A. (Butch) Spear, 69; Scott J. Brady, 65, and a 13-year-old juvenile.
According to a report by Vermont Game Warden Katie Palmer, the alleged incident occurred when Spear was out with his bear hounds on July 10 on Red Brook Road in the town of Groton.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Spear called at approximately 0741 hours and reported that while he had been hunting with hounds, a ‘female landowner maced him,’” wrote Warden Palmer.
Spear told police that at approximately 5:17 a.m., his friend, Scott J. Brady, and the juvenile met at Spear’s home to take his bear dogs out to train and that they were all in a vehicle on Red Brook Road when the alleged assault occurred.
“Spear estimated being ‘40-50 feet’ away from Nanni when they first observed her,” wrote Warden Palmer. “Spear informed me that Red Brook Road is a Class IV road, which is so narrow that there was no room to go around Nanni and that it was not possible for him to turn around. Spear then told me that as he inched forward, she stepped forward and ‘thumped’ his truck, all while ‘screaming, yelling, and hollering.’”
Nanni is also accused in court documents of spitting on Spear’s windshield twice and hitting the hood of his truck with a stone.
“After Nanni spit on Spear’s truck once, Spear told her, ‘I’ll knock you on your butt if you spit on my truck again!’” wrote Warden Palmer. “Nanni proceeded to spit on his truck again. Spear then began to inch forward again and that was when Nanni held up a canister and sprayed a reddish substance, which Spear described as pepper spray, towards him. Spear stated, ‘She sprayed and it hit the mirror, come into me, and the cloud went across the truck and got the other two.’”
Police say Nanni then sprayed Spear again and that when Spear got out of the truck, he was “gasping for breath.”
Nanni is accused of following Spear and spraying him a third time.
The alleged incident was filmed by the alleged victims with a digital camera and a cell phone, said police.
“At one point in the video, Nanni yelled, ‘I used all my f***ing pepper spray on you,’” wrote Warden Palmer. “When Nanni saw (the juvenile) she stated, ‘I didn’t know there was a child in the car. I’m sorry, are you alright? I am really sorry, I didn’t know you were in the car.’”
Police say the sprayed substance has been identified as “Frontiersman Bear Attack Deterrent.”
Nanni faces a possible sentence of up to three years in prison and a $3,000 fine if convicted.
