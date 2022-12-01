Local Woman Released After Cocaine, Fentanyl Trafficking Charges
An Orleans woman was arrested for allegedly stealing from five different motor vehicles in town, possession of cocaine and felony fentanyl trafficking.

Brie Lalime, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

