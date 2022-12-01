Local Woman Released After Cocaine, Fentanyl Trafficking Charges

An Orleans woman was arrested for allegedly stealing from five different motor vehicles in town, possession of cocaine and felony fentanyl trafficking.
Brie Lalime, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charges in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
St. Johnsbury Police say they were alerted to the situation on the morning of Sept. 29 by local resident Elijah Emerson.
“He saw a young woman sleeping on the front passenger seat of his car which is a Grey 2021 Audi located at 525 Summer Street,” wrote Ofc. Jasmine Hendry in her report. “Emerson stated the woman was wrapped in a maroon fleece blanket and was late teens or early twenties with sores all on her face.”
Police said they then located Lalime behind a building at 340 Summer Street and she was found to be in possession of cocaine in a clear plastic bag tucked in her left shoe. Police said Lalime was also in possession of 121.8 milligrams of fentanyl in an orange bag she was carrying.
Police said they also found multiple items in the bag that had been reported stolen by local residents.
Lalime is accused of stealing a tan “Gerber” knife priced at $60.00 from a 2019 White Subaru Ascent belonging to Travis Howard.
She’s also accused of stealing a key fob costing $80.00, a $50.00 purse, $100 in cash, prescription medication and a variety of bank and store cards from a white 2021 Ford Escape belonging to Tristen Bartlett.
Other reported thefts Lalime is charged with include two prescription glasses valued at $100 each from a red 2018 Dodge Journey belonging to Meredith Gilbert, a black wallet containing cash and a yellow change purse from a Maroon 1998 Chevy S10 belonging to Sierra St. Francis and a brown handbag, business cards and a black and red 2GB USB drive from a White 2021 Subaru Outback belonging to Candace Bussiere.
The five alleged car thefts resulted in charges of misdemeanor petit larceny against Lalime.
Lalime faces a possible sentence of up to 36 years in prison and over $1 million dollars in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.